Daily briefing: Court orders case against Arun Shourie for hotel sale by Atal Govt; Delhi Assembly panel flags gaps in riot relief

September 18, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the dramatic resignation by an Union Minister, the criminal conspiracy charges against a former union minister and the launch of Apple's online store in India.

The Big Story

“No power in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling.” That was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assuring Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony in Rajya Sabha that there will be no change in the patrolling pattern of Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control.

From The Front Page

In a major setback for the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet in protest against three “anti-farmer” Bills introduced in Parliament by the government. The impression that the BJP is a poor coalition manager comes just ahead of the Bihar election.

Over six months after the riots, the Delhi government faces charges of delays, mismatches and false rejections over its compensation disbursal to victims and their families. The government has cleared 1,526 claims and disbursed compensation amounting to around Rs 19 crore. However, there are gaps between compensation claimed and the amount approved.

The Centre requested the Supreme Court to not lay down “any further guidelines” for the entire mainstream media after it restrained Sudarshan TV from airing remaining episodes of a show. “if” the “Court decides to undertake the exercise, it should first be undertaken with regard to digital media…,” it said.

The Pandemic

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is considering a recommendation by its working committee to set up a pandemic risk pool to address losses and displacement caused to the informal and low-income sectors in case of similar crisis in the future.

While India is so far contributing only 1 in 12 coronavirus-related deaths in the world, a proportionate increase in the number can now be expected keeping in mind the daily surge of nearly 1 lakh cases. Already, more than 1,000 deaths are being reported every day from across the country.

Kerala, which reported India’s first Covid case in January, has always focused on expatriates and international travellers but little did it realise that the subsequent outbreak originated mainly from three other states, a new genome sequencing study has revealed.

Beyond Covid-19

Former Union minister Arun Shourie, along with three others, will face a criminal case for “abusing their posts collectively and independently” to cause a loss of Rs 244 crore to the government of India in the sale of a luxury hotel in Rajasthan in 2002.

The Indian Railways is planning to levy a nominal “user fee” as part of train fares for stations that have been redeveloped and major stations with high footfall in order to generate revenue to provide better facilities for passengers.

ICYMI

A video of paramedics pinning down a Covid patient to “restrain” him went viral on Thursday, leading his family members to allege that he died due to the beating and not the viral infection.

Bangladesh has officially conveyed its “ deep concern ” over India’s abrupt decision to ban the export of onions.

Though the pandemic has changed everyone’s lives, it should not dampen festivities , West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Two major drug hauls – one in 2018 and another in 2020 – lie at the heart of the rapidly expanding investigation by the Bengaluru Police Crime Branch into drug use in the city.

Almost 33 years after it first stepped into online retail, Apple will launch its online store in India on September 23 with its “full suite” of products and direct customer support.

And finally

Five-six labourers, all in their 20s, are busy making signboards, glow signs and name plates — and, increasingly these days, putting the Ashoka symbol on acrylic sheets. As the work of the government goes on amidst the coronavirus, the desks of the high and mighty in the Capital have started sporting these transparent sheets, standing as barriers between them and visitors.

Delhi Confidential: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to several birthday wishes on Twitter, many of them personalised. One response caught the eye. Milind Soman had wished the PM “good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country”. Tongue firmly in cheek, Modi responded: “Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking.”

In today’s podcast, we take a look at the concerns and implications of the China Watching investigation by the Indian Express.

Leela Prasad and Liu Chuen Chen

