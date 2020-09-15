Daily briefing: New economy under Chinese watch; NRIs bring in more dollars during lockdown

September 15, 2020: A look at the top news today.

In Part-2 of The Indian Express investigation into real time online monitoring of influential Indians by a Chinese firm with links to Beijing, we look at the venture capitalists, angel investors, founders and chief technology officers of India’s promising startups and e-commerce platforms who are being targeted.

We also detail the extent of targeted monitoring of top politicians and bureaucrats from the North-East states and the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh, the arena of the current India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Top government officials said an assessment is being prepared for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the depth of data being collected by China and the risks it may pose to national security.

The list includes Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Justice A M Khanwilkar of the Supreme Court, Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court.

In Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to discuss The Indian Express investigation report on the Chinese monitoring, but Speaker Om Birla said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would meet on Tuesday to fix a time for discussing “sensitive issues”.

Identifying a common pattern of blocking traffic by the anti-CAA protestors as “the first indicator that there was a conspiracy due to which it all started”, senior Delhi Police officers have said that they are set to file a conspiracy chargesheet in the Delhi riots of February 2020. They said they haven’t found yet any proof of the involvement of pro-CAA-NRC protesters.

As Covid-19 infections are increasing and mortuaries are running full in Maharashtra, it has now been decided that any dead body brought to a government hospital will be subjected to a rapid antigen test to rule out or confirm Covid-19.

At a time when most of the countries faced stringent lockdowns across the world, Non-resident Indians (NRIs) brought a higher amount of $4.6 billion to India between April-July this year. The amount was 50% more than what NRIs had brought during the same period of last year.

Even as the opening day saw subdued business in Lok Sabha, opposition parties put their objections to the government’s attempts on “coercive federalism” and “misuse of Presidential powers on issuing ordinances” forcefully. In the coming days, proposed discussions on the LAC/border row with China, the economic slowdown could raise the heat during the session.

India on Saturday participated in the commencement ceremony of intra-Afghan talks in Doha and signalled a carefully calibrated shift in its position on engaging with the Taliban. Today, US special envoy on Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad is visiting India to brief Delhi on the same.

The discovery of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus has triggered excitement as a possible sign of life on that planet. What is the gas, what is its connection with life, and how significant is the discovery?

In today’s episode of the Three Things we’re looking at a Delhi Police chargesheet that lists multiple prominent names, how Tripura is dealing with COVID-19 and a ban on export of onions.

