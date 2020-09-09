Daily briefing: PLA troops fired shots in air; Rhea Chakraborty in judicial custody till Sept 22

September 9, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

We are covering the Chinese troops’ failed bid to charge at an Indian forward position, a multi-crore scam in the PM-Kisan scheme and Railways plan to upgrade General Class coaches to AC.

The LAC dispute

Shots have been fired, albeit “a few rounds in the air”, for the first time in 45 years along the Line of Actual (LAC). While India and China dispute each other’s versions on who pulled the trigger on Monday, there is evidence that a group of 30-40 Chinese soldiers armed with machetes, steel rods and other objects tried to charge at Indian troops and occupy the heights at Mukpari.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and Beijing have been working the diplomatic hotlines to dial down the tension ahead of the proposed meeting in Moscow between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart.

From the Front Page

It’s official. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be either manufactured in India in partnership with domestic companies, or its Phase 3 clinical trials could be conducted in multiple Indian sites. The Centre confirmed that “several” Indian companies have sought to partner Russia and that it would “facilitate” all the regulatory clearances required for larger clinical trials.

Top Central universities including Jamia Millia Islamia that saw campus protests and police action discussed ways to enforce discipline and drew a distinction between students “interested” in academics and “rowdy elements” with a different “mindset” and vested interests.

In a sign of stabilising financing conditions, fundraising by Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the short-term money market has risen nearly 15 times over the last four months. Any market-wide challenges related to financing, as well as the subsequent stability, are manifested first in the short-term money market.

The Pandemic

A scam amounting to over Rs 110 crore in the PM-Kisan Scheme has been discovered by the Tamil Nadu government. Initial estimates show nearly five-and-a-half lakh people may have benefited as advantage was taken of clearance norms being relaxed after the Covid-19 lockdown began. An investigation has led to the arrest of 18 people.

Closed since mid-March, schools outside containment zones have been allowed to reopen from September 21 for senior students of Classes 9 to 12. As per the SOP, attendance for students will be voluntary and morning assembly, sports and any event or activity that could lead to crowding will not be allowed.

Beyond Covid-19

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, facing probes by three central agencies in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drugs case. Rhea has been sent to judicial custody till September 22 and she is likely to appeal before the sessions court on Wednesday.

The Indian Railways is upgrading train travel for the common man by redesigning the 3-tier non-AC Sleeper Class and unreserved General Class coaches as AC (air-conditioned) coaches. According to officials, all-AC trains will be rolled-out without taking away the option of low-cost travel for the public.

A day after the LJP left it to party president Chirag Paswan to decide on alliance with the JD(U), the RJD signalled that they were open to accommodating the LJP and asked Chirag to “not tolerate insult” in the NDA. A final call is expected in a week.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office on Tuesday. (PTI) Actress Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office on Tuesday. (PTI)

ICYMI

And Finally…

Facing a financial crunch and allegations of racial discrimination from its players, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has turned to Kugandrie Govender, the great granddaughter of an Indian farmer who migrated from Madras to Durban in the late 1800s to work on sugarcane plantations.

Delhi confidential: Railway station redevelopment is a priority of the government. Along with redesigning buildings and upgrading facilities, the idea is to design each station according to their unique requirements.

In today’s podcast episode, we’re looking at the spike in COVID-19 cases in Pune, why the husband of the former ICICI Bank CEO has been arrested, and the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Shreyasi Jha

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd