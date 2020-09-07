Daily briefing: Over Rs 62,000 cr depositors’ cash in loss-making firm; Toy train with 7 coaches makes special run for two passengers

September 07, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to come out with a fresh stimulus package, with the “non-salaried middle class and small businesses” as the target audience. However, the government is still debating its timing and mode of delivery.

The Russian research institute behind the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has shared “comprehensive data” on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy to Indian authorities, The Indian Express has learnt. According to sources, India has the option to have a separate Phase 3 clinical trial after necessary approvals from regulators here.

Aamby Valley Ltd, the company which is under the scanner of the government for getting investments of Rs 62,643 crore from deposits collected by four Sahara cooperative societies allegedly in violation of norms, has been making losses for at least the past five years.

An elephant corridor in Kerala’s Wayanad district has proven to be a major success as unencumbered elephant movement in the corridor has increased and the villagers relocated to ensure the unbroken corridor have reported their annual incomes rising from Rs 41,040 per annum per family to Rs 1,75,080.

India has emerged as the country with the second largest number of people infected with novel coronavirus, having overtaken Brazil on Saturday when it added more than 90,000 new infections, a fresh record.

The Haryana education department has decided to conduct a trial run in two schools after a survey revealed that parents of about 85 per cent students of Class X and XII are ready to send them back to the classrooms.

On the other hand, as Maharashtra’s legislators are set to converge for the Monsoon Session at the Vidhan Bhavan today, at least two MLAs and 37 government staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. The number is likely to increase as some reports are yet to come in.

Rejecting the Centre’s GST options, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told The Indian Express: “If you don’t have the money, then from where are we to get the money from? We gave you the power to tax us and your job was to give us a certain percentage.”

The Lok Janshakti Party will today hold a crucial meeting to decide whether it will go into the upcoming Bihar Assembly election as a part of Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance.

An NDA exam candidate and his father were the only passengers onboard the special seven-coach toy train run by Indian Railways, and which remained suspended since March due to the pandemic, on the Shimla-Kalka heritage line on Sunday morning.

Novak Djokovic was kicked out of the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his fourth-round match Sunday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau Sunday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for over six hours in connection with the drugs case on Sunday.

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at park in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday.

A man, claiming to work for fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, made two phone calls on Saturday night and threatened to blow up Matoshree , police said.

A Gujarat medical school will conduct post-mortem on those who died of Covid-19 in an attempt to know how the viral infection causes deaths so that better treatment protocols may be developed.

Even at the restricted data speeds in 18 of the 20 districts in J&K, the online lessons hit home loud and clear, thanks to two IIT-Bombay students and their mobile phone application called ‘Wise App’.

Delhi Confidential: There is speculation within the Congress on whether doctor and activist Dr Kafeel Khan will join the party. While the leadership is tight-lipped, two leaders said his entry could not be ruled out.

🎧 In our latest podcast episode, National Award winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani talks about the decriminalisation of Section 377 two years ago and why films like Dostana have been damaging and adding to the homophobia.

Leela Prasad and Liu Chuen Chen

