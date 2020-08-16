Daily briefing: Naga talks under strain; Report says Facebook opposed action on BJP-linked hate posts

August 16, 2020: A look at the top news today.

“Kal aur aayenge, mujh-se behtar kehne-waale, tumse behtar sunne-waale, kal koi mujhko yaad karen, kyun waqt apna barbaad karen ?” (Tomorrow more stars will come, those who speak better than me, those who listen better than you, who will remember me tomorrow, and why would they waste their time?”).

These were the lyrics from the song M S Dhoni chose for his Instagram montage through which he announced his retirement from international cricket. With the Covid pandemic possibly disrupting his plans for a last hurrah in the blue colours at the T20 world cup, fans will still get to see him in the CSK yellow in the upcoming IPL.

The Big Story

Every Indian will be given a health ID, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his I-Day speech. “This account will contain details of your every test, every disease, the doctors you visited, the medicines you took and the diagnosis,” he said.

His other key announcements include high-speed Internet for all 6 lakh villages in 1,000 days, a new cybersecurity law, a project to conserve India’s lion and dolphin population.

From The Front Page

For the first time since May when the boundary dispute peaked to cast a shadow on ties between Delhi and Kathmandu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Independence Day.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that citing business imperatives, Facebook’s top public policy executive in India “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with the BJP despite the fact that they were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.”

With a 16-word Instagram post, accompanied by a 4.07-minute video compiled from frames of his storied career and a brooding Bollywood song about the transience of life and fame in the background, M S Dhoni announced his international retirement.

Must Read

“This was done to show us our place”: A first-time Dalit pradhan was shot dead allegedly for refusing to kowtow to the upper castes in a Uttar Pradesh Village. Another casualty of the shootout was an eight-year-old boy, who allegedly got crushed by a vehicle in the protests that broke out after the pradhan’s murder.

The altercation between the NSCN (I-M) and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi, that is threatening to disrupt the peace negotiations, is set to worsen, with Ravi blasting the state government and taking on the insurgent outfit in his Independence Day speech.

In his I-Day speech, PM Modi mentioned the strides women had made in the Indian Armed Forces. In one such step, for the first time, women of Army Rifles have been posted near the Line of Control. In our Sunday Story, let us take a look at the lives of these “steel women”, monitoring a 10,200-ft-high Pass, learning to live with shelling, and excited about coming snow.

ICYMI

And finally

Ration cards for all the villagers, free rice from a PDS shop 7 km away, and Rs 1 lakh for her family — there is a lot now to remind the residents of a Chhattisgarh village of a 12-year-old who died walking 100 km home, after a chilli farm she had gone to work in shut following the lockdown.

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who led the rath yatra for the Ramjanmabhoomi mandir, was not invited for the bhoomi puja ceremony, reportedly due to his advanced age. If age was the drawback, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not have been there either.

🎧 In our latest podcast episode, we discuss whether or not India should hold off on starting training camps, how contracting Covid can affect the athlete’s performances, and how quarantining itself can cost them.



🎥 ‘This place is a graveyard, can’t live here now’: A survivor of the Kerala landslide tells how the tragedy unfolded on the night of August 6.

