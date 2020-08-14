Daily briefing: Onus of Galwan clash not on China, says envoy; Before Kozikhode crash, another plan struggled to land

August 14, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning Readers,

Jumpstart your morning with a strong cup of ‘Expresso’. We are covering the reconciliation between the two Rajasthan Congress camps, a new proposal by the Income-Tax Department, and ‘naya’ Srinagar and ‘naya’ Jammu.

The Big Story

After a month-long acrimony, the Rajasthan Congress had a “family” reunion with both rival factions shaking hands and posing for the cameras at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence ahead of today’s trust vote. After the CLP meeting, however, MLAs with Sachin Pilot did not join those from the Gehlot camp who were staying at the Fairmont resort.

From The Front Page

From hotel bills above Rs 20,000 to purchase of jewellery and payment of school/college fees over Rs lakh a year, the Income-Tax Department plans to expand the list of reportable financial transactions to widen the tax base. The new proposal was revealed on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced measures aimed at rewarding honest taxpayers.

Two flights—one cleared for take off and another landing—could hold vital clues for authorities probing the Kozhikode crash. An Indigo aircraft made several loops above the airport, but managed to land safely an hour and 40 minutes before the Air India Express crash. Soon after the Indigo plane failed to land on its first approach, an Air India aircraft was cleared for take-off.

Months after 17 Chhattisgarh Police personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Centre of “lack of coordination” during the incident and claimed that CRPF personnel were present “500 m from the spot” but did not engage because “they didn’t receive orders”.

Bonus read: Baghel speaks to The Indian Express on the Covid situation, the schemes being launched and the strength of the Congress in the state.

Must Read

Amidst criticism that development was not visible on the ground even a year after the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce major projects, including high-tech and environment-friendly ‘naya’ Srinagar and ‘naya’ Jammu.

“Onus is not on China”: Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said it was the “Indian side who crossed the LAC for provocation and attacked the Chinese border troops” in Galwan Valley where 20 of our soldiers were killed on June 15.

Senthil Kumar, a supervisor at Pettimudi division of Kanan Devan Tea Plantation Company Limite, was first alerted about the landslide in Idukki district an hour after it occurred. It took another six hours for him to take the news 3 km away. Till now, 55 bodies have been retrieved and 15 people are still missing.

Over 2,600 trees were felled in south Goa for a proposed Rs 1,500-crore power transmission network from Chhattisgarh. Due to the “monsoon in 2019” and “ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”, less than 700 indigenous fruit trees of the 8,100 that were promised have been planted so far.

The nephew of a local Congress MLA, P Naveen, who was taken into custody over his purported derogatory social media post and subsequent violence in east Bengaluru, has claimed that the controversial post occurred after his social media account was hacked. However, the police have refused to buy this argument.

ICYMI

Three senior journalists on Thursday withdrew a writ petition they had filed in the Supreme Court challenging Constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

With the killing of criminal Vikas Dubey , several opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh have been alleging atrocities and bias against Brahmins .

The death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi shortly after he finished a discussion on a news channel has triggered a debate about the nature of such debates.

A Kerala Police directive to collect call detail records of Covid patients for contact tracing has met with objections, with the Opposition raising questions over right to privacy.

As many as 1,025 jumbos and 4,642 people have died in human-elephant conflict in the ten years till September 2019, figures released by the Forest Ministry show.

And finally

Ruchi Kumari, a Class 10 student in a government school in Madhubani’s Kamtoul area, may now have been used to studies in the absence of physical classrooms through “sometimes boring” online lessons, but it is ‘School TV’ which she finds more innovative and engaging.

Delhi confidential: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved another milestone, becoming the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. Thursday was his 2,269th day in office — Modi took office first on May 26, 2014.

