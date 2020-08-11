Daily briefing: Pranab Mukherjee put on ventilator; BJP focuses on keeping flock together in Rajasthan

August 11, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning readers,

Two political leaders from diverse backgrounds and before them lie two paths— one leads to power and the other back to his roots. While one has taken almost a year to make up his mind, the other changed his in a month’s time. Their paths may never cross but time will be the judge of their choices.

Big Story

It took exactly a month for rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot to lower his banner of revolt and meet the Gandhis in Delhi, just days before the Rajasthan Assembly session.

How did it go? Sources close to Pilot said that he could get a shot at the CM job closer to the Assembly polls due in December 2023. A high-level panel will also be set up to address issues he raised.

From the Front Page

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) president Shah Faesal, who has been under detention for close to a year, has quit politics. “I did not want to lead Kashmiris down the garden path and raise unrealistic expectations,” he said.

What’s next? A doctor-turned-bureaucrat, Faesal had earlier resigned from the civil services but his resignation has not been accepted by the government, leaving the door open for his return to the old job.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was put on ventilator support on Monday after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain, sources said. Hours before the surgery, Mukherjee, 84, said he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Army said it will probe the encounter of three “militants” after their families came forward to say they were all cousins, one of them reportedly 16 years old, who had gone to Kashmir for work.

Must Read

An IL&FS group company gave over Rs 52 crore to an influential Pune-based businessman, which he then used to repay his initial loan to the very same IL&FS company. That businessman is Sarang Kale and two of his companies figure in the chain of transactions red-flagged in the forensic audit conducted by Grant Thornton.

The deadline to file objections and suggestions by the public in the controversial clauses in the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) draft 2020 is ending today. According to Officials, out of the 4-5 lakh responses the Ministry has received, many have asked to withdraw the notification entirely.

Seeing that there are chances of return of the 18 rebel Congress MLAs in Rajasthan, led by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, to the party fold, the BJP is now taking efforts to keep its flock together ahead of the Assembly session on August 14.

ICYMI

And Finally…

As the infection surges in Andhra Pradesh and the regular hospitality industry remains shuttered, ‘Covid care hotels’ have become a booming business here and in neighbouring Telangana, catering to hundreds of people who have the resources for treatment or quarantine in these rooms.

Delhi confidential: Even as Parliament prepares to convene for the Monsoon Session in the middle of the pandemic, MPs have been clamouring for healthy options in Parliament canteen.

In this episode of the Three Things podcast, Indian Express’s Deputy Editor Sushant Singh talks about the difficulties in achieving status quo ante along the LAC

Indian Women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues answers fans’ questions.

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Shreyasi Jha

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd