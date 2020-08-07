Daily briefing: After Beirut, alert out for ammonium nitrate in Chennai; Yogi won’t attend Ayodhya mosque inauguration

August 2, 2020: A look at the top news today. August 2, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning readers,

The headlines this morning: A Ministry of Defence note on China vanished from its website, two prominent US Congressmen express concern over J&K, and Yogi Adityanath says he will not attend the Ayodhya mosque inauguration.

The Big Story

Flying in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in June that no one had entered Indian territory, a defence ministry document uploaded to its site mentions Chinese transgressions in four areas. But the document disappeared soon, attracting criticism from the Congress.

From the Front Page

Two influential US Congressmen, a Democrat and a Republican, have backed India against China’s “aggression”, but have also noted “with concern” that conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are not normal a full year after its special status under Article 370 was revoked.

The Bierut blast that levelled parts of the city and killed over 100 people has set alarm bells ringing at a Chennai port. One of the Customs warehouses here has a stockpile of 740-tonne of ammonium nitrate since 2015. That is over 25 per cent of the consignment that blew up in Lebanon.

According to filings of 40 leading BSE 100 companies, including aviation and automobiles, employee costs took the biggest hit as companies moved to reduce expenditure to withstand the Covid slump. Even services establishments continue to struggle, with many opting for hefty salary cuts to save jobs for now.

Meanwhile, accepting a key demand of lenders and the corporate sector, the Reserve Bank of India cleared a one-time restructuring of loan accounts to bail out stressed borrowers, including personal, small and medium loans.

The Pandemic

The relatives of patients who died in a major fire at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad have lashed out at the apathy of the hospital authorities, saying “they make calls multiple times asking for money. Couldn’t they inform us when people died”.

Air samples from intensive care units, hospital corridors, waiting rooms and places where healthcare workers are most at risk will be collected and investigated to understand whether airborne transmission is contributing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beyond Covid-19

A few in the Congress are disappointed over the “whole change” taking place in the party by “forgetting its values”. This is not related to any political internal feud but celebrations over the bhoomi pujan of the Ayodhya temple.

“As a Yogi” and “as a Hindu”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he will not attend the inauguration of the mosque in Ayodhya if invited. “I know that I will not get any such invitation…,” he told a television news channel.

ICYMI

Days after a minor girl was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted, Delhi Police have arrested a man after scanning over 100 CCTV cameras in the Outer Delhi locality.

To prevent “hera-pheri” (hanky panky), the CAG has recommended enacting a law making it mandatory to do all government transactions electronically, to check any diversion of funds.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the draft Environmental Impact Assessment aims to bring violators under the regulatory regime and levy stringent penal provisions.

The RJD has questioned the need to hold polls in Bihar when lives are at stake and demanded polling through ballot papers, if they are held on time.

An audio clip of a purported conversation between slain Deputy SP Devendra Mishra and Kanpur SP (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava could spell trouble for a few cops in the Vikas Dubey case.

And finally

While the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) has come as succour to returning workers, but in Ganjam district of Odisha, the scheme itself has taken a hit. Reason: There has been a rapid spread of Covid among NREGS supervisors and field staff who coordinate with job-seekers.

Delhi confidential: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Ushamma read the Ramayana on Wednesday as the ground-breaking ceremony took place in Ayodhya. His family members have donated Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss why retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav still doesn’t have a lawyer fighting his case in Pakistan and what’s preventing it.

This bride’s wedding photoshoot was interrupted by a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 135 people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd