Daily briefing: J&K L-G exits after talk of polls and 4G; Ayodhya bears witness to ‘history’

The top stories we are looking at today include the foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Pangong Tso hurdle between India and China and massive flooding and destruction in Mumbai.

The Big Story

On the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K, the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir resigned nine months into the job. The sources in the government said Murmu may be appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General now.

From the Front Page

India and China failed to make any headway after the fifth round of Corps Commander-level military talks. India rejected Chinese demands of “mutual and equal” disengagement at Pangong saying it was “not acceptable”.

After laying a 40-kg silver brick to mark the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a parallel between the Ram temple movement and India’s struggle for independence, saying that just like August 15, August 5, too, will stand as a powerful symbol for the “sacrifice and commitment” of generations.

For the second day running, Mumbai received heavy rain, with strong winds reaching up to 100 kmph uprooting trees, damaging cranes and tearing down hoardings and awnings. The iconic signage mounted on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange building was also destroyed.

Must Read

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to The Indian Express on handling the Health portfolio during a pandemic, AAP’s plans outside the capital, and where the New Education Policy falls short.

In February, Sushant Singh Rajput’s police officer brother-in-law had told a senior Mumbai police officer that the family feared the Bollywood actor’s life was “going downhill” and was at risk, and that he had “surrendered to a manipulative group of people”.

“Not out of empathy or warm-heartedness.” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s decision to drop the sedition charge failed to woo rebel MLA Sachin Pilot and others who were confident that the charge would not stand legal scrutiny.

ICYMI

Tension broke out in Assam’s Sonitpur district after members of the Bajrang Dal scuffled with local Muslim residents during a processing to celebrate the bhoomi pujan, police said.

The Supreme Court reserved its order on a case of criminal contempt against advocate Prashant Bhushan over two of his tweets.

A Dalit woman and her son were allegedly assaulted at a village in Gandhinagar when the latter refused to pick up the carcass of a cow from the house of the accused.

The Education Ministry held a meeting with the University Grants Commission and representatives of higher education institutions to review the work of Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.

Noted Delhi-based Writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi passed away after a long battle with cancer late on Wednesday.

And finally

Kalu Ram Rawal travelled all the way from Rajasthan to Ayodhya on his bicycle to be witness to “history”. Sudhanshu Kumar came from Prayagraj despite knowing that the public would not be allowed to the main site. Every 10 metres through the town, loudspeakers broadcast the ceremony live as the bhoomi pujan got underway at the site on Wednesday.

Delhi confidential: Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shankar Vempati said that “more than 15 million digital watch minutes” were clocked on YouTube channels of DD News and DD National during the bhoomi pujan on Wednesday.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss why children constituted nearly 45 percent of all deaths due to floods in Assam this year.

🎥 A petrol pump worker’s son was among those who cracked the Civil Services Examination. “It’s the beginning of a new journey,” he says.

