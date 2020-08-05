Daily briefing: Ayodhya ceremony starts at 12:30 pm; SC to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s plea today

August 5, 2020: A look at the top news today. August 5, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning readers,

We are covering the Ram temple bhoomi pujan, first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, and a Chinese brand pulling out as title sponsor of IPL.

Big Story

The temple town of Ayodhya hopes today’s bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple will put its turbulent past behind and mark the beginning of a new journey. The temple work will set in motion the rise of a new township, Navya Ayodhya, spread over 500 acres. And among other plans to transform the landscape include resorts near the Saryu, luxury hotels, apartment complexes, and more.

The banks of the Sarayu in Ayodhya are lit up on Tuesday in preparation for the August 5 bhoomi pujan. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

From the Front Page

A sarpanch associated with the BJP was shot at by militants from close range, a day before the first anniversary of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370. His condition remains critical. Meanwhile, Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah called for a meeting of mainstream political leaders but it is unlikely to happen.

A former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India who quit six months before his tenure ended in 2019 says his exit, and that of Raghuram Rajan, Urjit Patel and Arvind Subramanian, should be seen as a “form of dissent” which helps in strengthening the institutional framework and protecting RBI’s autonomy.

From food to aviation, and IT to hospitality, the decimation caused by the economic distress is echoing across the services sector, which is estimated to employ over 33 per cent of the employed population and contribute over 55 per cent to the GDP.

Must Read

At a time when the government has banned Chinese apps, the IPL governing council decided to continue with Vivo as the T20 tournament’s title sponsor. But following a public backlash for its decision, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to pull out — at least for the 2020 edition starting next month in the UAE.

India has hit back at Pakistan after it released a new political map which depicts J&K as a disputed territory, and claims the regions of Sir Creek and Gujarat’s Junagadh as part of its territory. While Imran Khan has said the map will now be officially used in Pakistan’s curriculum, India has reacted sharply to the move saying it an “exercise in political absurdity”.

A man from Kasaragod in Kerala has been identified by the intelligence agencies as one of the Islamic State members who attacked a prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad. While no official confirmation could be made at this stage, sources said they were part of the Kasaragod module of Islamic State which had moved to Nangarhar province of Afghanistan in 2016.

ICYMI

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

And Finally…

A farmer’s son, an IIT-Delhi graduate, and a fireman are among this year’s UPSC success stories. For Pradeep Singh, who secured the first rank, this was his fourth attempt. While he had taken coaching initially, Singh this time prepared on his own.

Delhi Confidential: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan became the second cabinet minister after Amit Shah to test positive for Covid-19. Two other Union ministers — Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo — are in isolation as they had met Shah before he tested positive.

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we look at how J&K has fared one year since its special status was scrapped.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Shreyasi Jha

