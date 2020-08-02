Daily briefing: Covid variant from Europe most dominant in India; BCCI hasn’t paid its star players in 10 months

August 2, 2020: A look at the top news today. August 2, 2020: A look at the top news today.

This Sunday we are looking at how a particular variant of Covid-19 made its way into India all the way from Europe, BCCI’s pending salary of Rs 99 crore to some of the cricket stars and how modern Indian matchmakers strive hard to bring together two souls to make a perfect match.

The Big Story

In yet another thinly-veiled message to China amid the fallout at the border, India last week pivoted towards Taiwan by condoling the death of former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui and called him “Mr Democracy”. Exactly a month ago, New Delhi had chosen a high-profile career diplomat as its next envoy to Taipei.

From the Front Page

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against its own action of contempt proceedings against him, calling the move an “infringement” of his “right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution”.

The world’s richest cricket board is yet to clear a hefty due of Rs 99 crore to some of the world’s richest cricketers since October last year, the Indian Express has learnt. The BCCI has also not disbursed match fees for the two Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20 games that the national team has played since December 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the finale of Smart India Hackathon and said that the New National Education Policy wants to create an independent youth who can decide whether he wants to either do a job or service or become an entrepreneur.

The Pandemic

Did the nationwide lockdown prove to be of any help? Scientists claim that a particular variant of SARS-CoV-2, brought in mainly by travellers from Europe, has become the most prominent across the country, and the shutdown and ban on international flights have only “prevented the entry of new lineages of the virus”.

To jumpstart the economy, the government has expanded the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to cover individual entrepreneurs, who run a large chunk of the over 6.3 crore MSMEs across the country, and larger companies. The scheme will now cover individual loans given for business purposes.

Beyond Covid-19

Months after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and amid a full-blown rebellion by Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, there is a fresh churning in the Congress. “They want to take a lift up a 10-floor building, not stairs,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tells Manoj CG.

Panchayats are central to the government’s efforts to project normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, an example of democracy at work. One year after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status, The Indian Express travelled to two panchayats to find out what is holding them back — from lack of funds to powers

Till the end on Saturday, family and friends hoped Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh would bounce back, as he had done numerous times. The Indian Express recalls his resourcefulness at work — from bailing out Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan from near bankruptcy to getting former US president Bill Clinton to visit Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

And finally

Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking was panned as regressive, but does it hold a mirror to the modern matchmaker? In this week’s Sunday EYE, we look at how modern Indian matchmakers use biodatas, counsellors and the alignment of stars to make the perfect “jodi”.

