Daily briefing: Iltija Mufti on her mother’s detention; Gujarat HC raps govt on Rath Yatra

“In India, marriages are breaking like biscuits.” Perhaps, in another five years, people might forget Sima Taparia, the professional matchmaker who has her own Netflix show, Indian Matchmaking, but this zinger will live on. The internet never forgets, you know. However, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev argues that India has one of the lowest divorce rates. He also has an interesting take on the subject—all marriages are arranged. So today, we are looking at the Sino-Indian relationship, cracks within Nepal’s ruling party alliance, and more.

The Big Story

Biejing says border troops of India and China “have disengaged in most localities“. However, there was no official confirmation or response from either the Indian government or the Indian Army to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.

From the Front Page

Former Jammu-Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention, her daughter Iltija Mufti says, has become a game of who blinks first. “But the bad news for them is that it’s not going to be my mother, it’s going to be them because she’s going to stick to her guns.”

The Election Commission took a strong exception to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) GC Murmu’s remarks on the timing of Jammu-Kashmir polls, saying such statements interfere with its constitutional mandate.

A Delhi University associate professor became the 12th person to be arrested in the Elgar Parishad case of December 2017. His wife, who teaches at Delhi University’s Miranda House, called the arrest “a joke and farce”.

The Pandemic

Perhaps nothing accentuates the rich-poor divide more than the Mumbai sero-survey results. While 57 per cent of those tested in slumps had been exposed to and developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, the figure was just 16 per cent for those in residential societies.

The Gujarat High Court rapped the state government for its “passive and yielding approach” on barring the Rath Yatra in view of the pandemic. The government, it said, “cannot, and should not, follow a policy of appeasing cultural and religious heads.”

Tabrez Khan, 37, recovered from Covid-19 in April. In the last three months, he donated plasma six times and is raring to do it again. Urging those who recover from the virus, he says: “It does not cause any weakness, and it will not cost anything to donate.”

Beyond Covid-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s standing within the ruling Nepal Communist Party has taken a beating after he cancelled a meeting of its standing committee for the seventh time. Angry over the last-minute cancelation, the members met informally to demand his resignation.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who sought a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was named in a FIR filed by Rajput’s father. He is accusing Chakraborty and three of her family members of abetment of suicide.

The Ayodhya district administration has released a set of do’s and don’ts for news channels keen on covering the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple next week. News channel heads are also required to give an undertaking that no controversial litigant would be invited to their show.

ICYMI

And Finally…

Within two days of the Delhi government launching a new job portal that connects job seekers with employers, it has seen 1.89 lakh registrations for 1 lakh openings. And the phones of those who advertised the jobs don’t stop buzzing, with people calling from West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Karnataka, even Kerala.

Delhi confidential: The absence of Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from the first anniversary celebrations of the B S Yediyurappa government on Monday has left many in the party a little worried.

🎧 In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we are looking at why the BCCI is pushing through an edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE despite the pandemic.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G

