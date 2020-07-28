Daily briefing: Omar Abdullah on Opposition ‘betrayal’; time capsule in Ayodhya

Good morning readers,

These are top stories we are covering this morning. The Ayodhya temple trust is building a time capsule; former J&K CM Omar Abdullah doesn’t hold back against his one-time allies in an explosive interview; and we have the latest from the Rajasthan political crisis.

Big Story

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdulla, in an interview to The Indian Express, his first since his release from detention on March 24 this year, said the time for street protests to force a rethink on the abrogation of special status and downgrade of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories had passed. “I’ve said this before, if I am not willing to put a stone or a gun into my own kids’ hands…” He also did not hide his anger against what he called was the “betrayal” by a range of political leaders.

Big Story

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdulla, in an interview to The Indian Express, his first since his release from detention on March 24 this year, said the time for street protests to force a rethink on the abrogation of special status and downgrade of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories had passed. “I’ve said this before, if I am not willing to put a stone or a gun into my own kids’ hands…” He also did not hide his anger against what he called was the “betrayal” by a range of political leaders.

From the Front Page

The Delhi High Court sought a copy of the controversial order passed by a Special Commissioner of Police to chiefs of teams probing the Northeast Delhi riots. As reported by The Indian Express, the July 8 order, stated that the arrest of “some Hindu youth” had led to a “degree of resentment among the Hindu community” and “due care and precaution” must be taken while making arrests.

Two of the biggest private banks in the country are against extending the six-month loan moratorium and want a one-time loan restructuring scheme for businesses. HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh says some who have the ability to repay are taking advantage and deferring payments. A section of India Inc, however, disagrees.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra wants the Ashok Gehlot government to give in writing that it was calling an Assembly session on short notice to seek a trust vote. He returned the government’s recommendation for the second time in five days. Meanwhile, the Congress fielded senior leader P Chidambaram and three former Union Law ministers to take on Governor Mishra over the issue.

The Pandemic

The government has at least five sites ready across four states for late-stage human clinical trials expected by the end of this year for several Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including those developed by the University of Oxford, Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech. However, locating the right volunteers has been a problem in conducting clinical trials.

“In Yemen we are fighting Iran, and in India we are troubled by cheats… our own people,” says a Yemeni soldier who was lured and cheated by two of his compatriots promising better treatment in Mumbai for his war injuries. Today, he and other soldiers are confined to their hotel rooms, awaiting surgeries stalled by the Covid lockdown, nursing landmine injuries, gunshot wounds and shattered bones.

Prayagraj police found the body of a 60-year-old Covid patient around 500 metres away from Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where he was being treated since July 23, on Sunday night. The patient’s family alleged that he fled because of negligence and harassment by the hospital staff.

Beyond Covid

The J&K administration has withdrawn a 1971 circular that required a no objection certificate (NOC) from its home department for acquisition or requisition of land in favour of the Army, BSF, CRPF and other similar organisations.

In order to save future generations from any court disputes over Lord Ram’s birthplace, the Ram temple trust has decided to put a “Kaal Patra”—a time capsule— in the temple foundation in Ayodhya. The time capsule would carry a message about Ayodhya, Lord Ram and his birthplace and it will be preserved so as to last for thousands of years.

Rafale aircraft at the Dassault Aviation Facility in France before leaving for India. Rafale aircraft at the Dassault Aviation Facility in France before leaving for India.

ICYMI

And Finally…

When officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan took him to Kochi Friday morning, 18-year-old Vinayak M Malil was told that he would get a call from a “top person”. It was only when the call came that they finally broke the suspense — it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Confidential: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni seems to have used an invitation for tea from Congress leader Priyanka Vadra Gandhi to be ‘vocal about local’.

🎧 In this episode of the Three Things podcast, Udit Misra explains why experts are concerned about the rise of NPAs, how they will likely impact the economy, and what the government can do about it.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd