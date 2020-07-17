Daily briefing: In surprise move, Pilot speaks to Chidambaram; Amphan relief leaves bitter taste in Bengal’s paan belt

July 17, 2020: A look at the top news today. July 17, 2020: A look at the top news today.

“Process is intricate and requires constant verification”: The terse statement from the Army on the fourth round of Corps Commander-level talks indicated that the standoff with Chinese troops along Line of Actual Control could go on for a while. This means more meetings are on the horizon.

The country hit a grim milestone in its battle against the Covid pandemic. The number of infections crossed the 1 million mark, with over 35,000 new cases reported on Thursday alone. And worryingly, India’s journey from half a million to 1 million cases has taken just 20 days.

As Sachin Pilot and his camp fight in the court to avoid disqualification, he sprang a surprise by reaching out to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. He was advised to meet the party leadership and thrash things out. Another senior leader said the party’s leaders, who were in talks with Pilot, have assured him of an “honourable return” if he decides to come back.

A former legal advisor to the Election Commission has red-flagged the Centre’s order setting up a Delimitation Commission for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Nagaland, calling it “unconstitutional” and “illegal”. His argument: delimitation falls within the EC’s remit.

After three states have imposed complete or partial lockdowns, the Centre underlined that “merely announcing or notifying a lockdown is not sufficient”, and the period “must be utilised gainfully” by implementing a three-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the infection.

Since April, a leading government hospital in Bengaluru has seen a 97% death rate among Covid-19 patients put on ventilators. The percentage is far in excess of comparative numbers for countries like the UK, US and Italy with high coronavirus fatalities.

With a pause on client meetings and reliance on social-distancing, the Covid-19 pandemic has only increased communication expenditure for major Indian IT firms TCS, Infosys and Wipro. While their travel expenditure has fallen by up to 86 per cent in the June quarter, their bills on communication have seen a 20 to 30 per cent increase.

After widespread outrage over alleged police brutality against a Dalit farmer couple, caught on tape, during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, six policemen were suspended Thursday. Photographs and videos of the incident went viral – some showing the couple’s six children crying next to their unconscious parents, and others with police raining blows and kicking their relatives.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a top state BJP leader are allegedly applying pressure on the state Narcotics and Affairs of Border Bureau to drop a case against a person accused in a drug seizure raid in which illegal narcotics and cash worth more than Rs 28 crore were recovered.

The third part of the investigation into the Cyclone Amphan relief fund revealed that several panchayats in the heart of West Bengal’s betel-vine belt, which produces the leaves that drive the state’s “paan” sales, have been deprived of the Rs 200 crore compensation announced for the sector.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss the appointment of Ashok Lavasa, who was set to be the next Chief Election Commissioner of India, to a post in the Asian Development Bank.

🎥 Official twitter accounts of prominent personalities from political, tech, entertainment, and other spheres like Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian and tech companies such as Apple and Uber were hacked for promoting a bitcoin scam. Here’s what happened.

