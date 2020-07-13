Daily briefing: BJP wants Sachin Pilot to make first move in Rajasthan; Covid data shows lasting damage, says AIIMS director

July 13, 2020: A look at the top news today. July 13, 2020: A look at the top news today.

So, the Congress government in Rajasthan is propped up by 124 MLAs — 107 from Congress, five from other parties, and 12 independents. The Ashok Gehlot camp claims it has the support of 109 MLAs, while the office of Sachin Pilot alleged it has been reduced to a minority after over 30 Congress and some independent legislators pledged support to Pilot. Well, clearly one of them got their arithmetic wrong.

As the internal feud within the Rajasthan Congress spilled into the open, the BJP is waiting for an opening in the hope of stitching up an alternate arrangement. While BJP leaders are not averse to Sachin Pilot, now Deputy CM of Rajasthan, joining the party, the Congress leader has been maintaining that it’s not an option for him. When asked if he was joining the BJP, Pilot told The Indian Express, “I am not joining the BJP.”

The Pilot episode might have the similarities of Jyotiradtiya Scindia’s revolt in Madhya Pradesh and his subsequent embrace of the BJP, but the two second-generation leaders differ in both political style and capital. Pilot has the backing of an influential caste (Gujjar) which Scindia lacked. He did not shy away from responsibility while Scindia was never keen to get his feet wet. This time, therefore, the battle lines are drawn harder than ever.

Emerging data has shown that cell-mediated immunity, an immune response that does not involve antibodies, may also be protecting the body against Covid-19, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria told The Indian Express. However, the grim news is that Covid-19 is now a “systemic disease” that can affect not just the lungs, but the brain and kidneys as well.

Despite a demand for pulse oximeters amid a Covid surge, Indian manufacturers have complained that zero customs duty on medical devices to tackle the infection is leading to massive imports which is cutting into their market share. They have also raised questions about the dependence on China when it comes to components.

India is considering establishing an air bubble to the Maldives, which means limited flights to the archipelago even before airports open to regular international flights. Visas will be free, on arrival, and there will be no compulsory quarantine.

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, the Border Security Force (BSF) has accused the Border Guard Bangladesh of supporting the “inhuman, merciless and seditious” activity of cattle smuggling. Providing details of how the animals are smuggled, the BSF has said that on Eid, personally reared animals are supposed to be sacrificed, not those that have been smuggled and “tortured”.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was to take over the chief of the Hurriyat Conference after its lifetime chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani quit the amalgam last month, was on Sunday taken into custody under the Public Safety Act by Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Yes, he has been booked under PSA,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express.

With a lockdown outside and fears that Covid may strike home, Rohit Kumar is keen to at least save the bricks of his home in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. With the flood waters of river Kosi swirling around him amid the monsoons, he hopes to rebuild his house once the situation improves.

🎧 In our latest episode of podcast, journalist Snigdha Poonam, who has written extensively on TikTok, discusses what made the banned Chinese app different from other social media apps and how it affected the lives of young Indians.

