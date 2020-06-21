Daily briefing: LAC remains on edge, fear of fresh flare-ups; 26/11 wanted re-held in US

A look at the top news today, May 21, 2020. A look at the top news today, May 21, 2020.

The Conflict

Chances of another clash between Indian and Chinese troops remain high as both sides remain deployed in proximity – eyeball to eyeball – at multiple locations along the LAC. This risk is the highest at Pangong Tso, where latest satellite imagery shows newly constructed Chinese outposts and forward positions. The decision to not open fire during the last encounter has come under heavy criticism and is unlikely to be repeated if another clash takes place.

Under criticism from the Opposition over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military post, his office has made it clear that the statement pertained to the situation in Galwan Valley after the violent clashes. However, the Prime Minister’s Office acknowledged for the first time the presence of Chinese troops in large numbers at the Line of Actual Control.

The Ministry of Defence contacted manufacturers of bullet-proof jackets worn by Army personnel in forward areas, including in Leh, for “urgent” reinforcement of supplies in light of growing tensions with China. However, a majority of the existing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) use Chinese raw materials, including the company that got the 2017 contract for supplying 1.86 lakh bullet-proof jackets to the Army.

Former union minister P Chidambaram writes in The Indian Express that the Galwan Valley clash burst the bubble that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping enjoy a “special chemistry”. “Mr Modi’s dream that the 21st century will be a China-India led Asian century is practically over. It is obvious that Mr Modi did not take a correct measure of Mr Xi.”

The Pandemic

A shift in strategy by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak in Dharavi, a 2,400-square meter slum sprawl, which had emerged as a Covid-19 hot spot in Mumbai by mid-April, has helped in reducing the number of new cases to a single digit for the first time since the area reported its first case on April 1.

Unlock, unlock, unlock, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently defined the way forward to chief ministers. Beginning today, The Indian Express drops anchor in Bhagalpur in Bihar to track this unlockdown.

The pandemic and lockdowns to tackle it have raised many questions about the future of urban living. In today’s Sunday Eye, Delhi-based Shuddhabrata Sengupta of Raqs Media Collective says that “there is an enormous amount of resources spent to ensure that our society is not democratic”. While our cities privilege privacy and gated elements and also disconnection from the larger masses, in our villages networks are cyclical and form the basis of life.

Beyond Covid-19

Nearly 12 years after the ghastly Mumbai attacks, the arrest of one of the key accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, in the US has sparked hopes of his extradition here in India. According to Indian agencies, he was a close friend of convicted 26/11 accused David Coleman Headley and had helped the latter set up an immigration business in the city as a cover for his reconnaissance activities.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, student leader Kawalpreet Kaur and advocate D S Bindra find mention in a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the murder case of head constable Rattan Lal during the riots in Northeast Delhi in February. The trio, however, are not part of the list of 17 accused.

And finally

The principal of a private school in Khammam is running a food cart, trying to sell idli, dosa and vada. A Social Science teacher in Ranchi is working on his paddy field. And an English teacher in Nalgonda has started selling insurance policies. Meet the several private school teachers — from north to south — who are caught between the Covid distress and their dream of providing a better life to their families.

🎧 In our sports podcast, we take a look at how the sports industry is trying to reinvent itself post the pandemic to ensure fans continue watching matches held in empty stadiums.

🎥 Actor Rajat Barmecha has been best known for his movie Udaan that managed to touch millions of people. This Father’s Day, we caught up with Rajat and his dad, Narendra Barmecha, to talk about their bond and reminisce some of their best memories.

