Daily briefing: Jaishankar in Dhaka; Haryana quota law; and more

Good morning,

The Big Story

On his first visit to Dhaka since the CAA-NRC issue became a sticking point between India and Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described the country as a “key neighbour”, and said “our comfort levels are now so high that we have shown there is no issue that we cannot resolve through amicable dialogue”. PM Narendra Modi will visit the country later this month.

From the Front Page

Haryana has passed a law making it mandatory for private sector firms in the state to reserve 75% jobs with a monthly salary up to Rs 50,000 for locals. It comes amid a rising unemployment curve and shrinking work opportunities in the government. Industry leaders say the law will slow the post-Covid economic recovery in the state, cut jobs and usher in an “inspector raj”.

Several Myanmar police officers have crossed into India to seek refuge, days after the country’s military seized power in a coup against the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. A Reuters report said at least 19 officials entered at Champhai and Serchhip districts of Mizoram, but district authorities told IndianExpress.com they had knowledge of only four.

For the first time in recent history, the Congress has tasked its chief ministers with election duties in other states. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, sources said, is replicating the Chhattisgarh model in Assam, which soon goes to polls. Simultaneous bus yatras and “sankalp shivirs” to charge up booth workers are some of the features of his model.

Only in the Express

As the harvesting season approaches, Punjab farmers who are protesting in Delhi are strategising on how to simultaneously take care of their crops. Villagers have been stepping in and tending to crops to ensure the numbers at the border do not reduce. “Our old feeling of brotherhood is back in villages after decades all thanks to this movement,” a young farmer from Sangrur district said.

Banks and housing finance companies are competing for homebuyers with the interest rates on offer. While State Bank of India, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank slashed housing loan rates to the lowest level in nearly 15 years, other lenders are gearing up to join the race. Why are banks doing this? Should you go for a home loan now? Will rates decline further? We explain.

Must Read

Despite receiving protection from the Rajasthan High Court so she could live with a Dalit man, an 18-year-old woman named Pinki was allegedly murdered by her father. Shankar Lal Saini told police on Wednesday that he had killed his daughter at his home in Dausa town. Her body, which was subsequently recovered by the police, bore marks of strangulation.

Asking the Centre to submit its new regulations for over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the Supreme Court expressed the need for screening content aired on such services. “We feel there should be some screening…At times they are showing pornography too,” observed Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading a two-judge bench.

As the Income Tax Department continued searching entities connected with Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and his partners for the second day, the tax agency claimed it found discrepancies of about Rs 650 crore. “Evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed,” Surabhi Ahluwalia, spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said.

ICYMI

Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS) president Shiv Kumar was released from Sonepat jail on Thursday after the district court granted him bail. Kumar, who was arrested in connection with a dispute at Kundli related the salaries of factory workers, alleged he was tortured by the police.

Metro Man E Sreedharan will be the BJP’s chief minister candidate for the Assembly elections in Kerala next month, the party’s state unit chief K Surendran said.

Bengaluru has been adjudged the most liveable city in India, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Surat, according to the government’s Ease of Living Index.

Twenty-five programmes — mostly in engineering — offered by higher education institutions in India rank among the top 100 in the world, according to the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to seek a confidence vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, on March 6.

And Finally

For Mumbai-based couple Vithal Sonawane and Lata Sonawane, who became the city’s first two confirmed Covid-19 patients last year, the vaccine brings hope after a year of complete isolation. The 70-year-olds are eager to get the shot, which they believe, is their only chance to break free from the fear of reinfection that has bound them indoors for nearly a year.

Delhi Confidential: After inspecting the progress of the Dwarka Expressway, an emotional Nitin Gadkari suddenly mentioned that he fondly remembered his colleagues, the late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, who had graced the occasion when construction first started for this very project.

In the latest episode of 3 Things, we look at the interim efficacy data of Covaxin, the IT searches at premises associated with Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu, and the alleged honour killing in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Murali and Rahel Philipose