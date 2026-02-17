Daily Briefing: India’s fifth-gen fighter push

In today's edition: stories from the Artificial Intelligence Summit 2026, India-US trade talks, and more

Written by: Anupama Yadav
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:02 AM IST
top newsTop news on February 17, 2026.
Make us preferred source on Google

Good morning,

As the Artificial Intelligence Summit 2026 took off, a note of caution from Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran came through that said that while artificial intelligence (AI) is a plus for advanced economies facing demographic decline, it is “a stress test of our state capacity”. The government’s top economist said foresight, institutional discipline and “relentless execution” could help India show that human abundance and machine intelligence can reinforce rather than undermine each other. But that would require urgency, political will, stronger state capacity and a “clear national commitment” to align technology with mass employability — it would not happen “by drift”. Read

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

India is on the cusp of joining an elite list of countries with fifth-generation fighters such as the US (F-22 and F-35), China (J-20), and Russia (Su-57). The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project aims to develop India’s homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter, a single-seat, twin-engine jet with advanced stealth coatings and internal weapons bays.

In an exclusive report by The Indian Express, TATA Advanced Systems Ltd as a standalone contender, a consortium of Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics Ltd, and a Bharat Forge-BEML Ltd-Data Patterns consortium have been shortlisted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to design and develop prototypes of the proposed AMCA project. The project marks India’s push to modernise its Air Force, including upgrades to weapons and equipment.

Only in Express

Shuttle Shift: With sweeping changes reshaping international badminton, former player and Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand has had to navigate the churn more closely than most. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, he reflects on the proposed new scoring system and the shifting formats of the sport, explaining why he is not opposed to the move, partly because it could have been far worse.

📰 From the Front Page

Airport Anxiety: Amid speculation that Goa’s Dabolim airport could be turned into an exclusive naval facility, political parties across the state have struck rare unity, warning that any move to end civilian operations would hurt Goa’s interests. The concern is rooted in numbers. Dabolim handled about 63 lakh domestic and 2 lakh international passengers last year, underscoring its continued importance. The speculation intensified after Goa Transport Minister and Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho said a private airport operator was “lobbying” to convert it into a full-fledged naval base. Although the Chief Minister’s Office has clarified that no consent has been given to discontinue civilian services, apprehensions remain. 

Story continues below this ad

🎧 For more on this, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

📌 Must Read

India Focus: On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Alex Haskell, general counsel and head of global affairs at ElevenLabs, spoke to indianexpress.com, explaining how the world’s fourth-largest economy is helping shape the future of generative voice AI. India, he suggested, was never an afterthought. It has become more than just a growth market for ElevenLabs; it is increasingly a testing ground for voice AI technology that feeds into the company’s global strategy. Haskell added that the founders’ own experience of growing up in Poland without access to information in their native language shaped this vision. “They don’t want that to be the case anymore,” he said, noting that this conviction made India a natural place for the company to focus on and expand into from its early days.

Trade talks: An Indian trade delegation is headed to Washington next week to finalise the legal text of the first tranche of the India-US trade agreement. This comes at a time when the US has already rolled back the additional 25% penal tariffs imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil, and the reciprocal tariffs are expected to be reduced from 25% to 18% soon. Yet, the trade data tells a mixed story. In January, India’s overall goods exports remained flat, but shipments to the US fell 22% to $6.5 billion, even as imports from the US rose 23% to $4.4 billion. Amid concerns that Bangladesh-style market access for Indian garment exports could hurt cotton farmers, an official said adequate protection has been provided to sensitive sectors. As negotiations move into the final stretch, the question is: can this visit reset trade flows and steady the balance in India’s favour?

And Finally…

Buried Secrets: A multi-country forensic investigation has sought to establish how and when more than 280 bodies were buried in a well in Ajnala, Amritsar. The remains were found in 2014 after a book in a London museum described the execution of 282 “rebel Indian soldiers” in 1857 and their burial in a well later covered by a religious structure. When the structure was relocated, skeletons were discovered beneath it, triggering a debate over whether they were victims of the 1857 uprising or the 1947 Partition violence. But which chapter of history do these remains truly belong to? Read. 

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow, 

Anupama Yadav

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
United Goa firm on Dabolim airport’s fate: ‘Touching it will kill economy’
United Goa firm on Dabolim airport’s fate: ‘Touching it will kill economy’
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Robert Duvall dead
The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
Advertisement
Must Read
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 100 powers Sri Lanka into Super 8 with eight-wicket win over Australia
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hammered 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement