Daily Briefing: Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s 15th President; Few SCs, STs admitted to PhD in IIMs

In today’s edition: Droupadi Murmu scripts history; in IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD; Health Minister Mandaviya on India’s “incredible” vaccine story; and more.

Big Story

Scripting history, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu became the first tribal woman to be elected to the highest post in the country, its 15th President. Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand, trounced challenger and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, securing 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled.

🔴 Murmu’s victory: Murmu bagged 2824 of the total 4701 valid votes while Sinha managed 1877 votes. Of the 4754 votes, 53 votes were invalid. In terms of vote value, the NDA candidate logged 676803 of the total 1072377 and Sinha 380177.

🔴 Cracks in the Opposition: When the counting of votes concluded, it was clear that Murmu’s spectacular win had also been helped by some cross-voting — proof of division and confusion in Opposition ranks.

🔴 What her victory means: In our opinion section today, Ram Madhav writes: “In Murmu, the country not only has a Santhal tribal woman as the head of the state but also a leader from one of the country’s poorest regions. Her rise from the tribal lands of western Odisha to become the first citizen is a glowing tribute to the success of Indian democracy.”

🔴 Meanwhile, there is some more trouble brewing in Opposition ranks. The Trinamool Congress announced on Thursday that it will abstain from voting in the vice-presidential election as it had not “been consulted” when the Opposition chose Margaret Alva as its candidate.

Only in the Express

In the latest edition of Express Adda, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country’s massive vaccination drive, which has delivered over 200 crore vaccine doses so far, tells an “incredible story” of in-house research and production.

From the Front Page

🔴 Congress president Sonia Gandhi was questioned for two hours by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Meanwhile, several top Congress leaders were detained while protesting against the ED’s action in New Delhi.

🔴 Underlining that a distinction in law between a married and an unmarried woman should have no bearing on the right to terminate a pregnancy, the Supreme Court allowed an unmarried woman whose relationship status changed during the pregnancy to terminate her 24-week foetus.

Must Read

With the first batch of cheetahs arriving in India from South Africa next month, the ground staff at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh are busy stocking up on natural prey in each of the seven compartments of a sprawling 600-hectare fenced enclosure meant to house the founder population. While the government hopes the project will “restore our most neglected species”, experts fear these cheetahs may not have a long-term future on their own and will always depend on translocations for genetic viability.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are far from meeting the reservation norms for Scheduled Caste (15%), Scheduled Tribe (7.5%) and Other Backward Classes (27%) in their PhD programmes, but data presented to Parliament reveal that though the percentage of applications accepted out of total received is similar across social categories, the pool of candidates from the socially disadvantaged classes has remained shallow over the years. Take a look at the data.

As Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe starts on the most difficult assignment of his political career, his greatest challenge will be to convince the people he is not a proxy for the Rajapaksa clan. On Thursday, Wickremesinghe declared that “I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas. I am a friend of the people of Sri Lanka”. While the economic crisis will need all his attention, his political credibility – not high at the moment — will depend on how he deals with the Rajapaksas.

And Finally

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to The Indian Express on the lessons learnt from the Tokyo Olympics, the need to trust Indian coaches, and whether he will be keen to take charge of the Indian Olympic Association, which is currently without a permanent president. Read excerpts from the interview.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: When Congress leaders held street protests during the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were conspicuous by their absence. On Thursday, both leaders, prominent faces of the party’s so-called G-23 faction, reached the AICC headquarters to register their protest over the agency questioning Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the highlights of Droupadi Murmu’s career, and what her presidential win means for the BJP, and the Opposition.

Leela Murali and Rahel Philipose

Leela Murali and Rahel Philipose