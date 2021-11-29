Daily Briefing: Opposition demands MSP statute, twist in UP Dalit family murder

The government, they said, was likely to move it in the Rajya Sabha too on Monday itself after it was passed by Lok Sabha.

The Big Story

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to begin on a stormy note with the Opposition looking to press the government over statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops for farmers. Meanwhile, a Bill to repeal the farm laws, according to sources, was circulated to Rajya Sabha members on Friday for consideration as passed by Lok Sabha. The government, they said, was likely to move it in the Rajya Sabha too on Monday itself after it was passed by Lok Sabha.

Only in the Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla talks about the role of Standing Committees and Opposition, addresses the absence of a deputy Speaker, reiterates the freedom of MPs to speak in House without fear of labels such as anti-national, and defends not telecasting protests inside Parliament.

From the Front Page

A day after UP Police named 11 people from an upper-caste family in its FIR on the murder of a Dalit family in Prayagraj, and said that eight had been arrested, they issued a new statement Sunday stating that they have now arrested a youth “who belongs to the same community as the deceased” for the killings. But a close relative of the Dalit family is not buying the new police version.

“Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.” That was stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui after another of his shows got cancelled, this time in Bengaluru. He has been constantly targeted by rightwing groups, with his scheduled shows in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai and Raipur being cancelled.

A 32-year-old resident of Dombivli in Mumbai, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on November 24, tested positive upon arrival, though health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Efforts are on to locate the man’s co-passengers.

Must read

Rear-end collisions account for around 40 per cent of fatal accidents on highway stretches, with driver “sleepiness and fatigue” behind many of these crashes, according to an audit initiated by the government to bring down fatalities on national highways. The four audited stretches had witnessed over 6,500 accidents over the past three years, of which over 1,600 were serious and fatal ones.

While the Centre is yet to respond to the farmers’ demand on making MSP (minimum support price) based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%) a “legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce”, records show that over the last two years, the government’s stand on legal guarantee for MSP moved from a “no” to an offer of a “written assurance” on continuing the existing system.

The 2015 Framework Agreement between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) to finalise the Naga Peace Accord is now turning out to be the key stumbling block in reaching an agreement between the two sides and finding a permanent solution to the longstanding Naga issue. Sources in the government said while all other issues have been ironed out, the interpretation of the Framework Agreement by NSCN(IM) on the issue of sovereignty has held up the process being finalised.

With different motivations and fascinating backstories, the paths of Sharda Nand Tiwari, Uttam Singh and Vishnukant Singh first crossed at the Sports Authority of India’s academy in Lucknow. Now, they are among the 18 representing India at the Junior World Cup where they will face Belgium in the quarterfinals at Odisha’s capital Wednesday. Five players from this team are from UP, signalling a hockey revival in the state that was once the game’s cradle in the country.

And finally…

Which Indian batter will have to make way for the returning skipper Virat Kohli in the second and final Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai? As the Indian batting line-up stumbled on the fourth morning of the first Test in Kanpur, this question became more pertinent and also more complicated. India are unlikely to sacrifice a bowler to accommodate Virat Kohli. So, it will have to be one from among Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.