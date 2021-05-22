Daily Briefing: Jaishankar to visit US on vaccine mission; Goa court acquits ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal

Good morning,

As India grapples with a massive shortage of coronavirus vaccines amid the raging second wave, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the US next week to meet top officials and vaccine manufacturers in order to firm up deals for supply.

In his first interview after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for the second time, Pinarayi Vijayan defended the controversial decision to exclude former Health Minister KK Shailaja in his bid to form an all-new Cabinet. “The driving spirit behind this norm is to equip the party and the administration to face future challenges,” he said.

Varghese Sam Eralil was among the 261 people on board ONGC’s P-305 barge that drifted off Heera oil fields in Bombay High area during Cyclone Tauktae. “I thought I was going to die,” he said, as he recounted the night of terror on the sinking barge.

A Goa court acquitted former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 sexual harassment and rape case filed by his colleague. He was accused of raping the woman in an elevator of a five-star hotel during an event eight years ago.

Hours after tweets by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and several others about the Congress’ alleged ‘toolkit’ against the Modi government were tagged as ‘manipulated media’, the Union Government told Twitter to remove the tag, calling the social media platform’s move ‘prejudged’ and ‘prejudiced’.

India’s Covid-hit economy is expected to get a leg-up with the RBI deciding to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the Central government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021. This is 73.5 per cent higher than the Rs 57,128 crore transferred for the accounting year 2019-20.

Sunderlal Bahuguna, the Gandhian behind the legendary Chipko movement against deforestation, succumbed to Covid-19 at AIIMS in Rishikesh. Born on January 9, 1927 in Maroda village in Tehri — now a district in Uttarakhand — Bahuguna’s life was dedicated to social causes, activism, and writing.

In the port town of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, hundreds are queuing up outside the home of an Ayurveda practitioner to get their hands on a medicine he developed, which is being described as a “miracle cure” for Covid-19. With politicians and citizens alike swearing by the Ayurveda medicine, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered scientific tests to assess its effectiveness.

Seemingly forever quarantined after contracting Covid during IPL, stumper Wriddhiman Saha reflects on the lack of playing time and adequate recognition, as well as his recent refusal to contest the Bengal assembly polls.

