Daily Briefing: JD(U), RJD to hold separate MLAs’ meetings in Bihar; Noida’s Shrikant Tyagi may have BJP links

In today’s edition: The political churning in Bihar; India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games; PM Modi’s assets declaration and more

The Big Story

Is Bihar getting a new government but with no change in who occupies the Chief Minister’s chair? With the ruling JD(U) and the Opposition RJD calling separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna today, the outcome of the proceedings will shed some on the question above. The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Only in The Express

Even as BJP leaders strongly denied any affiliation with Shrikant Tyagi, booked by police for pushing and abusing a woman at a residential society in Noida, a 2018 letter says otherwise. The appointment letter, dated August 27, 2018, states that he is national co-coordinator (sah-sanyojak) of the BJP Kisan Morcha’s Yuva Kisan Samiti. A BJP leader, whose tenure coincided with Tyagi’s, confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter was genuine .

Meanwhile, meet Tyagi’s supporters who barged into the Noida society asking for the woman’s address. Two of the 10 accused named in a separate FIR are a district secretary (zila mantri) of the Yuva Morcha and a district media in-charge of the BJP.

From the front page

Shuttlers helped India leapfrog New Zealand into fourth in the medals tally by snapping up three golds on the final day of the Common Wealth Games. P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, woke up on Monday morning in bleak Birmingham and settled some serious scores as they had a fair amount of history against their opponents.

There is “clear evidence of significant improvement” in the growth of children who are given eggs as part of mid-day meals, with girls in Class 8 gaining up to 71% more weight than their peers who were not served eggs, as per a study commissioned by the Karnataka government covering over 4,500 students in two districts. It refutes observations of another Karnataka government committee, on the National Education Policy, 2020, which said that serving eggs and meat in midday meals can cause “lifestyle disorders”.

The Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court it has no objection to the resumption of iron ore mining in the Bellary reserve forest, now that its boundary dispute with Karnataka has been resolved. In 2010, mining was banned in the area over encroachment of forest land and other alleged violations, primarly by Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) of former Karnataka minister G Janardhan Reddy, who is under CBI’s scanner.

Must Read

With employees preferring to work from closer to their hometowns, companies, including the Big Four audit majors and technology companies, are transitioning to setting up new workplaces in tier-2 cities to cater to an increasingly popular post-pandemic trend. We take a look at a renewed thrust on developing hub-and-spoke office networks.

Taiwan has decided to adopt the “porcupine doctrine” in response to China’s recent aggressive military exercises near the island. The doctrine has been described as a strategy where the state “could be attacked and damaged but not defeated, at least without unacceptably high costs and risks.” We explain:

👉 Taiwan’s strategy to fight back in case China attempts to occupy it by force

👉 The need for such a strategy

👉 Taiwan’s military capabilities

According to PM Narendra Modi’s latest declaration of assets on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website, the value of his movable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh during 2021-22 and he no longer owns any immovable property after donating his share in a residential plot in Gujarat.

And Finally

India’s 61 medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games are a notch down from the previous edition four years ago. However, the country has made some critical gains, especially in athletics — which fetched us one gold, four silver and three bronze medals. This serves as another reminder for India to keep diversifying into more sports rather than putting all their eggs in one or two baskets.

Delhi confidential: An exchange between AAP MP Raghav Chadha and outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during the latter’s farewell drew smiles and applause from the House. As Chadha struck a lyrical note, saying that a person always cherishes their “first love” — in this case, his first Chairman — Naidu chimed in: “Raghav, mere khyal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na?… pehla pyaar achha hota hai, wohi pyaar humesha rehna hai, zindagi bhar.”

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we recount the story of Pooja — who was reunited with her family in Mumbai after she went missing 9 years and 7 months ago — and the cop who never stopped looking for her.

