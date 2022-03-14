Daily Briefing: Second leg of Budget session kicks off today; Sonia stays Congress president after CWC meet

Big Story

It was status quo once again in the Congress as the Congress Working Committee met to introspect its crushing defeat in the Assembly elections in five states and decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party president till at least August-September, when elections for the top post are scheduled to take place.

In the latest edition of The Idea Exchange, The Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, while talking about the relationship between governors and state governments, the hijab controversy and why he thinks there should be no special status for minorities in the country, said: “During Prime Minister VP Singh’s time, the government had created a Minority Finance Corporation. When the Constitution does not define who a minority is, through government orders, you are creating minorities. And you are creating these minority commissions. I am totally opposed to it.”

Hours after the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Sunday afternoon to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and its impact on India, New Delhi decided to temporarily relocate the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to Poland. Over the days since the start of the war on February 24, the majority of Indian diplomats had moved from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to Lviv, a city that’s a short distance from the Ukraine-Poland border.

Air travellers in India may see an unusual scenario playing out in the coming months of the summer vacation season — rising domestic fares on the back of costlier fuel and cooling international fares as scheduled flights resume. According to data, fares on some of the trunk routes in the domestic sector have increased by 15-30 per cent just over the last 2-4 weeks.

A fact-finding committee of the Press Council of India has found that the “news media in the Jammu & Kashmir region, and especially in the Valley, is slowly being choked mainly because of the extensive curbs imposed by the local administration”. “There is also the threat of violence by the militants which acts as a deterrent,” the committee has said in its report that was submitted last week.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lalji Verma, who switched from BSP to SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserted, “People voted in favour of the BJP because of religious mobilization”. He added, “The BJP has not got votes on its capabilities. The communal speeches by the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) and Prime Minister have benefitted them”.

Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal supported the resolution against Russia in the United Nations General Assembly. Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained. Keeping in mind their history, economy, and the big power rivalry playing out in their countries, how have India’s neighbours in South Asia responded to the war in Ukraine? We explain.

Rishabh Pant’s seven fours and two sixes during the India vs Sri Lanka match – the fastest ever by an Indian in Test cricket – shows he is chaotic, yet brilliant. Cameos like these embellish his reputation. His opponents will, before making every step, factor in the Pant factor, the irresistible destruction he could wreak.

Delhi confidential: Veteran leader A K Antony’s absence from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting triggered rumours that he deliberately stayed away. His son, Anil K Antony, had to put out a message on social media that his father could not attend the meeting as had tested positive for Covid-19.

