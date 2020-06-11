Daily briefing: Recovered COVID cases exceed active ones; Nepal claims India faked river boundary

June 11, 2020: A look at the top news today. June 11, 2020: A look at the top news today.

While India is yet to issue any statement on the troops pull out, the Chinese government officially confirmed that both sides have begun moving back from standoff positions along the Line of Actual Control. Meanwhile, there was another marathon meeting between the two sides on Wednesday, which lasted for over four hours.

At least 200 Covid-19 deaths are missing from the books of Tamil Nadu. And the estimate is based on just “preliminary assessment”, meaning the cases could be even more. The state government, however, denies allegations of cooking the books to show a lesser tool.

The outflow of migrants from big cities far outstrips their numbers heading back to industrial centres. For example, a special train from Pune to Patna saw 110% occupancy, but it was just 39% full on the return journey. Another pattern that is emerging is that people are not planning advance journeys.



The Jalgaon civil hospital staff insisted that “she had simply walked away”. But a full eight days later, they found the partially decomposed body of 82-year-old Malati Nehete lying curled on the floor of a toilet cubicle in the same hospital. And days earlier another member of the Nehete family died at the Jalgaon hospital while waiting for six hours for an ICU bed.

In April, a non-governmental advisory body to the US Congress had recommended that India be designated a “country of particular concern” in connection with religious freedom. It’s annual report also named Home Minister Amit Shah twice. And the Centre’s action has been swift; visas to members of the body hoping to visit the country have been denied.

Nepal appears to be in no mood to step back from its claim that India has been encroaching parts of its territory. Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli told parliament that New Delhi had claimed the country’s territory by presenting a “fake” Kali river — the river defines the India-Nepal boundary — and stationed its Army there. He also used the occasion to slam Yogi Adityanath.

In the reporting on the LAC stand-off, the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road has often appeared. We help you understand this all-weather road built by India over nearly 20 years, and why does it matter?

As senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi was arguing a case via video-conferencing, the presence of statues and other antiques in the background had piqued Chief Justice of India S A Bobde’s curiosity. He wanted to know whether Rohatgi was standing in some museum.

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the latest figures offer a glimmer of hope as the number of ‘recovered’ cases on Wednesday exceeded the number of ‘active’ cases for the first time since the outbreak of the virus in India. However, it remains to be seen whether this trend sustains or not.

