Daily briefing: Nepal ready for talks with India over border dispute; Pregnant woman turned away by 8 hospitals dies

The crucial meeting between Indian and Chinese army commanders had a delayed start but it lasted for more than three hours, with a break for lunch. There has been no word from both sides about what transpired and officials cautioned against expectations of any immediate resolution.

Now, another neighbour wants to come to the negotiating table over a border dispute. Nepal said it is open to the idea of a virtual meeting between the Foreign Secretaries to resolve the issue that is threatening relations. Previously, the Nepal government sought parliament’s backing for a Bill on the country’s new political map that includes territories on Indian maps.

In the last 15 days, 3,059 people died due to Covid-19 — that is more than half of the total fatalities in India. But India’s case fatality ratio (CFR, number of deaths per 100 cases) still remains low — 2.8 per cent. Globally, the CFR is 5.8 per cent.

In Bihar, which has over 4,500 Covid-19 cases and rising, the BJP is switching to “election mode”. Former party president Amit Shah will address party workers at approximately 72,000 booths to reach out to its cadres and workers through a virtual rally.

Meanwhile, in a boon for the distressed hotel industry, resort politics is back. Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on June 19, Gujarat Congress moved 65 MLAs to three resorts after being stung by resignations.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram feels that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown unwillingness to listen to good advice. “The Rs 20-lakh-crore Economic Stimulus Package was Mr Modi’s brainchild. No economist would have put her signature to a khichdi of more liquidity, grand five-year plans and little actual money, and called it a Stimulus Package,” he writes.

Rajnigandha actor Amol Palekar, who helmed six Basu Chatterjee films, speaks on his bond with the filmmaker, who passed away this week, and why Chatterjee’s work will remain immortal. “Time and again, when we see yet another failed comedy film, the greatness of Basuda’s films gets reconfirmed,” he says.

As international cricket returns to the stadium for the first time next month after the Covid pandemic shut down,with the England-West Indies Test match, iconic fan club Barmy Army wants its chants and anthems on PA system to cheer up the English team.

A 30-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant with her second child and had complained of “breathlessness due to rising blood pressure”, died Friday after she failed to get admission in eight hospitals across Noida in a span of about 12 hours, her family has alleged.

April, May and June are the months when India’s coaching industry starts admitting lakhs of students aspiring for entrance to premier institutes. In the wake of coronavirus, numbers are down to half as institutes try to reinvent their classrooms for a post-pandemic world.

🎧 In our latest sports podcast, Gaurav and Mihir talk about what made Balbir Singh Senior, the triple Olympic gold medallist and the legend of Indian Hockey who passed away in Mohali last week, India’s most-decorated athlete.

