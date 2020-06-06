Daily briefing: Satellite imagery shows how Chinese changed status quo on Pangong bank; COVID transmission slowest ever

June 6, 2020: A look at the top news today. June 6, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Dear Reader,

By the time you would be reading this, XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh would have met his Chinese counterpart as part of efforts to resolve the LAC crisis that is straining the relationship between the two neighbours. What’s the Indian agenda for the meeting?

* Withdrawal of Chinese troops from Indian territory

* Patrolling restrictions as Indian troops are not being allowed up to Finger 8

* Reduction of heavy military equipment, such as artillery guns and tanks

Meanwhile, high-resolution satellite images of the Pangong Tso area in Ladakh show the Chinese had built “substantial” structures between Finger 4 and Finger 8, changing the status quo. Colonel S Dinny, who was commanding officer of an Indian Army battalion at Pangong Tso between 2015 and 2017, told The Indian Express that the Chinese have now camped 8 km inside the area which India claims.

For those skeptical about easing of lockdown restrictions, consider this: the Covid-19 transmission rate across the country has been steadily going down. In fact, it is now the lowest since it began to be calculated early in the outbreak. Before lockdown, the rate at which the virus was reproducing remained at 1.83. It is presently at 1.22. But the story is much more complex, and less rosy, at the level of the states.

The death rate for Covid-19 in Jalgaon district is the highest in Maharashtra, and is more than four times the national average. There may be multiple reasons for the high death rate in Jalgaon, but easy entry and exit of the general public in isolation wards at the district civil hospital holds some clues. On May 31, a female patient stepped out of the isolation ward to buy tea and only returned four hours later.

Labour demand in farms, industries, and lack of prospects back home have spurred another movement of migrants — back to work. A look at the changing scene in three states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of “Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a slogan but a vision with deep roots in India’s intellectual tradition. So, when PM Modi speaks of self-reliance, it is about standing up confidently in the world, and not about isolationism behind ‘narrow domestic walls’,” writes Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India.

In job losses caused by the lockdown, are women more vulnerable than men, and socioeconomically disadvantaged caste groups more vulnerable than upper castes? An economist looks at the data.

Now, using words such as ‘comrade’ and ‘Lal Salam’ might just land you in trouble under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The National Investigation Agency has referred to the usage of these words to explain its chargesheet against Bittu Sonowal, a close aide of prominent activist Akhil Gogoi, for his alleged role in the violence during the anti-CAA protests in Assam last year.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s decision to field Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka has set off speculation. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term in the House ends in February. Eleven Rajya Sabha seats will get vacant in November. While Azad, MP from J&K, will retire in February, it is not clear when the Union Territory will go to polls. So Congress leaders have started putting two and two together.

With an existing record of having the most number of child marriages in the country, the severe economic distress of the lockdown coupled with the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan have now made girls and young women belonging to marginalised sections of society in West Bengal extra vulnerable.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad and Liu Chuen Chen

