Daily briefing: 2 LAC flashpoints are not in list of identified areas still contested; Poaching for meat up during lockdown

While New Delhi and Beijing move to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control, the latest transgressions by the Chinese in Galwan and Hot Spring in eastern Ladakh has surprised Indian authorities because these areas, unlike Pangong Tso, did not figure among the 23 contested areas identified by the government through various mechanisms since India first accepted the concept of LAC in 1993.

Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing Indo-China dispute, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav writes: “From Doklam in 2017 to Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in 2020, India has been consistent. A mature China, that does not resort to 1962 tactics, nor is bent upon provoking nationalist sentiments back home to ward off leadership challenges, would help roll back the situation.”

The World Health Organisation is all set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus after it had temporarily stalled its research following a study by The Lancet, which had questioned the effectiveness of the drug.

In India, a Bengaluru-based team of scientists involved with the new Genome India Project, has proposed to examine Covid-19 samples to understand how this new viral disease, resistance to it and susceptibility might have a genetic component.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message for a self-reliant India through the Make in India campaign might just take longer to deliver on ground. While he has prioritised the AC sector for domestic manufacturing, the proposed route to this might only end up raising the final cost by as much as 50-165 per cent.

While there were increased fears over the spread of Covid-19 with the return of the migrants to their native places, data from Uttar Pradesh, their top destination state, has seen only 3 per cent of the tested samples testing positive for the virus. And this trend has largely remained the same for the last 10 days.

So, how many deaths did the lockdown prevent? The government has provided a wide range of estimates for the total death toll. Here is a look at a more conservative estimate, by the Indian Scientists Response to COVID-19 collective.

The nationwide lockdown, besides rising COVID cases, has also seen a surge in poaching activities of wild animals, not restricted to any geographical region or state. “We feel this is because more people ventured into forests to hunt for local consumption — not because of lack of food but may be to supplement meals with meat,” Saket Badola, lead author of the report released by WWF-India, said.

In a first-of-its-kind experiment in the country, the Forest department is attempting to reunite a strayed tiger cub with its mother on the basis of a DNA matching of the tigress’s scat with the cub’s blood. But will the mother accept her cub after a long separation period?

In today’s episode of Three Things podcast, Amitabh Sinha gives us an update on Cyclone Nisarga.

