Daily briefing: States set to open, with caution; Where is LAC and where India, China differ

June 1, 2020: A look at the top news today. June 1, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Dear Reader,

The mood among most of the states is to reopen the economy, after five phases of lockdown had a debilitating effect on the country’s economy. The guidelines for Unlock 1.0 have provided a roadmap for businesses to plan for resumption of activities, but the success of the relaxations is now down to individuals and private firms.

More than 250 trains to transport migrants have been wasted, Piyush Goyal told The Indian Express, blaming Maharashtra alone for not being able to bring passengers after Railways notified 145 trains. “Still, we never complained,” said Goyal, who recently lashed at the Uddhav Thackeray government in a series of late night tweets.

The Gujarat High Court, hearing a PIL last month, accused the state government of trying to “artificially control” the Covid situation and compared the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad to a “dungeon”. The PIL was later transferred to a new bench headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, who has now praised the government’s efforts saying “we all would have been dead” had it done nothing, as alleged.

A 71-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient was declared dead by the Gujarat Cancer and research Institute (GCRI) and was cremated the same day. However, the man’s family were told the next day that his Covid test came back negative and he was shifted to the non-covid ward.

As tensions continue between India and China along the Line of Actual Control, we help you understand what the line means on the ground, what are the disagreements over it and whether the two nations have changed their maps in this regard.

Is enough being done to minimise COVID risks as we resume air travel? Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assures travellers that “the answer is a resolute yes”. “We need to ensure that the Indian aviation sector comes out from this crisis stronger,” he writes.

Two Pakistan High Commission staffers, reportedly working for the ISI, were expelled after they were caught indulging in espionage activities, the government said on Sunday. This came days after a ‘spy pigeon’ was captured along the International Border in J&K’s Kathua district.

Hurling caste-based remarks during a phone call is not an offence under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 as same is not done in public view to humiliate the complainant, the Punjab & Haryana High Court has ruled.

Even while hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy as a COVID-19 cure or prevention yet to be established, a new Indian Council of Medical Research study has found that its high dosage correlates with a lower infection rate in health care workers.

🔊 In this episode of Three Things podcast, we decode the border dispute between India and Nepal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.