Daily briefing: PM Modi writes letter to nation; Trump says US ending ties with WHO

A look at the top news today, May 30, 2020. A look at the top news today, May 30, 2020.

In the last quarter of the financial year, the economy grew by just 3.1%. It shows that the economy had already become quite vulnerable before Covid-19 hit India at the end of March. What do the GDP growth numbers say about the state of the economy? We answer

The next phase of lockdown, yes, there will be a 5.0, is likely to see further whitelisting of activities that were not allowed in the previous phases including opening of malls, multiplexes, places of worship, and dine-in restaurants. And the 7 pm to 7 am curfew and curbs on inter-state movement might also see some changes subject to states agreeing to them.

At US President Donald Trump’s White House briefings, on days he did not abruptly end them and walk away in a huff, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has become a soft target. Last night, he made good on his promise to cut off the nearly $450 million annual funding to the WHO by dramatically announcing that the country is permanently terminating its relationship.

Modi 2.0 spent a good part of its first year on the back foot due to the mounting protests on issues such as the CAA and NRC. Though Covid-19 has put the protests on pause, the crippling effect of the pandemic on the economy will create challenges that will make new demands of the government’s political capital over the next four years.

One of the major takeaways of Modi’s second term has been that Indian diplomacy has been much more about explaining India’s internal affairs to the international community, rather than pursuing its foreign policy agenda. In a nutshell, the government’s domestic agenda has shaped the foreign policy agenda over the last 365 days.

To mark his first year of second term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes a letter to the nation on the completion of one year of transformative government, and in the midst of a crisis that calls for firm resolve.

Amid growing criticism from states over its operation of Shramik Specials, the Railways has once again found itself in a tight spot after the body of a migrant worker lay unattended inside a train for four days. The development came days after a video of a toddler seen standing near the dead body of his mother at Muzaffarpur station went viral on social media.

For the 20 years that Chhattisgarh has been in existence, the state’s first chief minister Ajit Jogi has been at the centre, in one way or another. As he breathed his last on Friday, we look back at his relationship with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, allegations surrounding his ‘fake’ caste certificate, deteriorating ties with Congress leaders and his last letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat and Azhar were movies that provided a sneak peak into the big bad world of betting and match-fixing. But Sanjeev Chawla, the prime accused in the 2000 Hansie Cronje match-fixing case, gives us a clear picture of the betting formula and “movies which are already being directed by someone”.

🎧 In this week’s sports podcast, Gaurav and Mihir talk about how and when is cricket planning to restart.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.