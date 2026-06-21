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India News LIVE Updates, 21 June 2026: NEET retest today for 22 lakh students, Abhishek Banerjee meltdown, PM Modi leads Yoga Day in Kolkata

India News Today's LIVE Updates, 21 June 2026: Get the latest breaking news on the NEET UG 2026 retest for nearly 22 lakh students, Abhishek Banerjee's central role in TMC's unravelling, PM Modi's Yoga Day session in Kolkata, and more, along with top headlines, politics, business, sports, entertainment and city updates from India and around the world.

NEET UG 2026 aspirants arrive at an examination centre for the retest amid heightened security, June 21, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.NEET UG 2026 aspirants arrive at an examination centre for the retest amid heightened security, June 21, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.

India news LIVE: The NEET UG 2026 retest is being held today, with the National Testing Agency stepping up security and coordination after the original exam was cancelled over a multi-state paper leak. While leaks have stained the NTA’s scorecard while other examination agencies have fared well by comparison, in Latur the leak’s long shadow continues to hang over aspirants, though students there say they are keeping faith in their dreams.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

From No. 2 To ‘Fall Guy’: Abhishek Banerjee Faces TMC’s Meltdown

As splits in its legislature and parliamentary units create an existential crisis for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, it is her nephew Abhishek Banerjee who faces the brunt of the unravelling, putting his political future squarely at stake. Separately, in Maharashtra, rebel Sena (UBT) MPs face significant hurdles in their bid to replicate Eknath Shinde’s 2022 revolt against Uddhav Thackeray.

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On Yoga Day, PM Modi Leads Thousands At Kolkata’s Red Road

Thousands joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a mass yoga session at Kolkata’s Red Road to mark International Yoga Day, even as the political temperature in Bengal remains high amid the TMC’s internal crisis.

Iran-US Delegations Arrive In Switzerland Amid Hormuz Dispute

Iranian and American delegations have arrived in Switzerland for fresh talks, even as disputes continue over passage through the Strait of Hormuz — with vessels now required to fill out a formal permit form before crossing the strait.

World Cup: Curacao’s Goalkeeper Breaks Record

Curacao’s Eloy Room, a goalkeeper currently without a club, has broken a World Cup record, adding an unlikely feather to the tournament’s growing list of underdog stories.

Live Updates
Jun 21, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Light spell of rain in Mumbai

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A spell of early morning rain lashes parts of Juhu in Mumbai on Sunday bringing respite from heat.

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