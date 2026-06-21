India News LIVE Updates, 21 June 2026: NEET retest today for 22 lakh students, Abhishek Banerjee meltdown, PM Modi leads Yoga Day in Kolkata

NEET UG 2026 aspirants arrive at an examination centre for the retest amid heightened security, June 21, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.

India news LIVE: The NEET UG 2026 retest is being held today, with the National Testing Agency stepping up security and coordination after the original exam was cancelled over a multi-state paper leak. While leaks have stained the NTA’s scorecard while other examination agencies have fared well by comparison, in Latur the leak’s long shadow continues to hang over aspirants, though students there say they are keeping faith in their dreams.

As splits in its legislature and parliamentary units create an existential crisis for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, it is her nephew Abhishek Banerjee who faces the brunt of the unravelling, putting his political future squarely at stake. Separately, in Maharashtra, rebel Sena (UBT) MPs face significant hurdles in their bid to replicate Eknath Shinde’s 2022 revolt against Uddhav Thackeray.

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