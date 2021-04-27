Daily Briefing: Head of India’s Covid task force suggests wearing masks at home; 7 players pull out of IPL amid surge in cases

Good morning,

The Second Wave

Flagging the unprecedented surge in Covid cases, the head of India’s Covid-19 task force, V K Paul, recommended wearing masks even at home to break the chain of transmission. And the Director of AIIMS Randeep Guleria said it is imperative to start treatment of those who show “classic Covid-19 symptoms” despite negative RT-PCR tests.

Blaming the Election Commission (EC) for the Covid surge, the Madras High Court said the panel should probably be charged with murder. And the court’s strong words may have a basis. A scrutiny of the EC’s announcements since the time it declared dates for five Assembly elections to its latest imposing curbs on campaigning in West Bengal, shows that the fierce second wave registered as hardly a blip on its radar.

Meanwhile, as families of Covid patients across Delhi scramble to get hospital beds, the Delhi government, following a request from the High Court, ordered a five-star hotel to set aside 100 rooms for a Covid Health Centre for judges and judicial officers of the court and their families.

Only in the Express

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in an interview with The Indian Express, speaks on the role of the Opposition, the management of the Covid crisis and what needs to be done.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis writes on the recent controversy over the Remdesivir stockpile discovered by Mumbai Police. “Our attempts to help the state amidst a crisis have been politicised and facts of the case twisted by vested interests.”

Must Read

The public’s reliance on cash steadily increased over the last two months as the second Covid surge intensified. Experts say it is on account of the fear of imposition of lockdowns by state or central governments.

Joining the growing list of states (five) postponing the Covid vaccination drive for the 18-44 year age group is Maharashtra and Assam. Both states cited constraints of vaccine availability in their inability to start the next phase of vaccination from May 1.

And Finally

Amid a raging debate, whether or not the 2021 IPL should continue in light of the grim Covid scenario, several players, including an Indian international, have pulled out of the competition.

In today’s podcast episode, we discuss the Joe Biden administration extending support to India in its fight against Covid, the reasons for this change in stance, and its significance.

Until Tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G