Saturday Briefing: Cheetahs arrive in India; PM Modi’s birthday; Michelle Yeoh’s latest and more

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: Cheetahs arrive in India; the latest on Vedanta-Foxconn controversy; what to watch this weekend; and more.

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is marking his 72nd birthday in a rather unique way — by releasing five female and three male Namibian cheetahs into two quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The arrival of the big cats is significant as it comes over 70 years after cheetahs went extinct in India.

How it happened: A special cargo plane carrying the felines, which left Namibia on Friday, landed in India this morning. The cats were then flown to Kuno in Sheopur district (165 km away) on an Air Force helicopter.

How the cheetah went extinct: At one point, India’s cheetah population was fairly widespread. The cheetah is believed to have disappeared from the Indian landscape in 1947 when Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Koriya princely state hunted down and shot the last three recorded Asiatic cheetahs in India. The cheetah was officially declared extinct by the Indian government in 1952.

The chronicles of conservation: PM Modi is not the first leader to recognise the value of charismatic wild species in building political capital, particularly when the animals have deep roots in cultural identities. For instance, Jawaharlal Nehru once gifted an elephant calf named ‘Indira’ to the children of war-torn Japan in 1949. The conversation around the Asiatic Lion, which became the national animal in 1948, particularly in Gujarat, is another case in point.

Since you’re here, read about the world’s 7 big cats.

Advertisement

Image source: Twitter/@IndiainNamibia Image source: Twitter/@IndiainNamibia

2) With India moving towards fostering its own semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, automobile and bank sectors allege that in the aftermath of supply disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, chipmakers are discriminating in favour of clients who need high-value chips over the lower ticket-size ones used by carmakers and banks. Pranav Mukul and Soumyarendar Barik write

3) In our opinion section today, Kaushik Das Gupta writes on how the Central Vista makeover is a flawed decolonisation project by the RSS and BJP: “The Central Vista makeover is touted as a moment of arrival of sorts for the nation — a long overdue unshackling of the colonial fetters that had prevented Independent India from claiming its place in the comity of nations in true measure, he writes.”

4) Less than 10 days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote to Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal that the government was working towards getting “central government alignment” for the semiconductor project, Agarwal told Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis that “the deal with Gujarat was almost done”. Fadanvis on Friday said, “I personally went to Vedanta Resources Group Chairman Anil Agarwal’s house to discuss the project (August 5). The CM and I promised a tailor-made package better than Gujarat…Yet, Agarwal informed us that a deal with Gujarat was almost done. But he assured us that all forward integration will be done in Maharashtra.”

🍿 What to watch this weekend:

Advertisement

5) Shalini Langer reviews the latest Michelle Yeoh- starrer ‘Everything, everywhere all at once’: “While the film makes it all worthwhile in the end, by having at the heart of it a much simpler tale of marital conflict, family discords and the bonds of love, the fact is that we see it coming much before the Daniels say ‘cut’.” (2.5 ⭐)

Express Saturday quiz

Sticking to our big cat theme in today’s edition of the newsletter: Which is the second-largest cat in the Americas?

a) Jaguar

b) Puma

c) Cougar

(🤫 Pssst… the answer is in today’s edition of The Indian Express. Get it here)

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Varsha Sriram