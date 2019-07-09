Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Congress MPs give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka political crisis

Amid ongoing political situation in Karnataka where all 30 ministers of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the matter. Meanwhile, a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway.
In Lok Sabha, under the Official Languages Act, 1963, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to lay the proposal to elect twenty members from among themselves to be members of the Committee on Official Language to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purposes of the Union and submit a report to the President. The lower house will also see general discussion on the Union budget 2019-20.
While in Rajya Sabha, a motion for election to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhopal, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Rae Bareli, Raipur and Rishikesh will be moved by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, making use of Aadhaar voluntary for the citizens of the country. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week and allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone numbers.
Sonia Gandhi at Parliament for Congress MPs meeting
Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congres begins at Parliament
Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, begins at the Parliament premises. Stay tuned to our LIVE updates for the latest development.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi
Congress MPs give adjournment motion in Parliament over political situation in Karnataka
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Karnataka. Also, Congress MP BK Hariprasad has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the matter.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Both Houses are likely to discuss NDA's Budget 2019 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Karnataka. Follow this space to track the latest developments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.