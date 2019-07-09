Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Congress MPs give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka political crisis

Amid ongoing political situation in Karnataka where all 30 ministers of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the matter. Meanwhile, a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is underway.

In Lok Sabha, under the Official Languages Act, 1963, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to lay the proposal to elect twenty members from among themselves to be members of the Committee on Official Language to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purposes of the Union and submit a report to the President. The lower house will also see general discussion on the Union budget 2019-20.

While in Rajya Sabha, a motion for election to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhopal, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Rae Bareli, Raipur and Rishikesh will be moved by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, making use of Aadhaar voluntary for the citizens of the country. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week and allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone numbers.