Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in RS today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks on the President’s address’ in Rajya Sabha today. On Tuesday, he addressed Lok Sabha. Also in Rajya Sabha, the water crisis in several parts of the country is likely to be taken up for discussion.
In Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to move the Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, while Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move the Bill to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005.
In his Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha yesterday, Modi said the government would take India to new heights and urged the Opposition to not disrupt Parliament. Opposition members attacked the government, accusing it of denigrating institutions and destroying federalism.
Live Blog
RSP MP NK Premchandran submits Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha
Jaishankar, Pompeo to meet today, set stage for Modi-Trump talks
AS THE visiting US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday, New Delhi will stay firm on the S-400 deal with Russia and seek waiver under the US law. Jaishankar, who will be meeting his American counterpart Pompeo for the first time, is also likely to counsel the US interlocutor that both US and Iran should “de-escalate” the situation, diplomatic sources said.
Tejasvi Surya: ‘Average Indian feels Modi’s victory is victory for new India’
BJP's first-time MP from Bangalore South constituency Tejasvi Surya defended PM Modi’s performance in the last five years during his maiden speech in Parliament on Tuesday. He credited the government with creating a “new India” while taking potshots at the Congress. Surya said the country is more enlightened as a result of the “Opposition’s fake news, the Opposition’s untruth, and the Opposition’s propaganda, and it all fell flat”.
Little room for PM Modi’s speech, Rajya Sabha works day after MP death
Despite the death of a sitting MP Madan Lal Saini, Rajya Sabha chose to work on Tuesday rather than adjourn for the day as is the norm. For much of Monday evening there was belief in the RS secretariat that the House would adjourn for the day after obituary references to the deceased MP as per convention. It was pointed out that Modi’s reply in the Upper House to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, would have to be postponed and that there was little room for it given his travel plans, calls were made to opposition leaders, trying to build a consensus.
PM Modi in House: Congress rose so high, unable to see ground, lost roots
While replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi, in his first speech in Parliament after winning the Lok Sabha elections, attacked the Congress on the Emergency, for failing to empower Muslims and for ignoring its own leaders. The Prime Minister also mocked leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s assertion Monday that the BJP’s efforts could not diminish the “high” stature of the party. He said that the Congress had “risen so high” that it had lost touch with its roots.
