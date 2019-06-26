Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in RS today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks on the President’s address’ in Rajya Sabha today. On Tuesday, he addressed Lok Sabha. Also in Rajya Sabha, the water crisis in several parts of the country is likely to be taken up for discussion.

In Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to move the Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, while Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move the Bill to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005.

In his Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha yesterday, Modi said the government would take India to new heights and urged the Opposition to not disrupt Parliament. Opposition members attacked the government, accusing it of denigrating institutions and destroying federalism.