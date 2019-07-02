Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP’s first Parliamentary meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party held its first parliamentary meet of the session on Tuesday at the Parliament library building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders present at the meeting. The meeting was held to lay down the agenda after the party won its highest-ever tally in parliament.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will also move The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 be taken into consideration and passing. He will also take up The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passing. In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy Shripad Yesso Naik will move The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill. Passed by Lok Sabha last week, the Bill partially amends a Presidential Order of 1954 in order to amend the state’s Reservation Act. The amendments were earlier effected through an ordinance after these had been approved by the Union Cabinet in February this year.