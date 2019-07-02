Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP’s first Parliamentary meethttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/parliament-monsoon-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-5810134/
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP’s first Parliamentary meet
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Follow this space to track the latest proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The Bharatiya Janata Party held its first parliamentary meet of the session on Tuesday at the Parliament library building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders present at the meeting. The meeting was held to lay down the agenda after the party won its highest-ever tally in parliament.
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will also move The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 be taken into consideration and passing. He will also take up The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passing. In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy Shripad Yesso Naik will move The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
On Monday, Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill. Passed by Lok Sabha last week, the Bill partially amends a Presidential Order of 1954 in order to amend the state’s Reservation Act. The amendments were earlier effected through an ordinance after these had been approved by the Union Cabinet in February this year.
Amit Shah will lay papers in Lok Sabha today. BJP also held its first Parliamentary meet during the ongoing session. Follow LIVE updates
Vijay Goel raises Delhi Parking row issue
BJP MP Vijay Goel raises the issue of Chandni Chowk and other areas in Old Delhi being densly populated in Rajya Sabha. Several areas in Central and Old Delhi remained tense Monday after an argument the previous night over a parking spot spiralled into a communal flare-up. According to police, while the initial incident took place in Hauz Qazi, on Monday, several shops remained shuttered in Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar. Allegations also emerged that a temple had been vandalised, and police spent the day trying to calm tempers on both sides.
Opinion: Union Budget must focus on reviving investment, address rural distress
Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will this week present the Union Budget. In an opinion piece in today's The Indian Express, former Union minister and economist Yoginder K. Alagh writes that the Budget must focus on reviving investment, address rural distress. "For the Union budget, two priorities are important in the second quarter. The first is to finance a credible package of relief and recovery after a bad monsoon from the angle of drinking water and sowing. The second is to revive investment.
Rural distress is real. The first is to recognise it. Drinking water, improving efficiency of existing irrigation systems, rural finance, including temporary waiver of loan repayments, needs funds, which the affected states do not have. The priorities stated in the Niti Aayog’s council meeting are correct. But they do not have allocation powers. The budget should provide funds and an assurance that allocation will be rule based, as in the erstwhile Planning Commission’s formula, rather than by political whims." Read more
Opposition in Rajya Sabha: Govt delayed J&K Assembly polls
The debate in Rajya Sabha on Monday over the statutory resolution to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir involved long discussions on history of the country, with members of Opposition accusing the BJP of deliberately delaying Assembly elections in the state.
The opposition accused the government of running the government in Jammu and Kashmir through President’s rule and commented that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of ‘One Nation, One Election’, Assembly elections in the state were not held with the recent General Election. The 27 members who spoke during the discussion were also discussing a Bill to provide reservations to families who live along the International Border in Jammu.
Digvijaya Singh demands law against fake news
In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demands a regulatory act for fake news. "Social media imparts information. Information with confirmation is more powerful that ammunition," Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said
Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over illegal digging of coal mines in Assam
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over illegal digging of coal mines in reserved forest of Tinsukia District in Assam.
Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over education loan
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the restriction of education loan for the technical course in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accredited colleges, reported news agency ANI
Invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat” approach for J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said that the Modi government was working for all-round development of the state.
Appealing to the Valley youth, he said they should “not be misled” by those asking them to hurl stones, and people of Kashmir should “not be scared” nor influenced by wrong propaganda.
“There is no need for fear in anyone’s mind,” Shah said in Rajya Sabha, adding that it is the “government’s responsibility to protect their life and property”.
Replying to a discussion before the House passed a resolution to extend President’s rule in J&K by six months and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah ruled out plebiscite in J&K saying “it is out of question today”. He questioned why Jawaharlal Nehru had gone to the United Nations and promised plebiscite even after the princely state had signed the instrument of accession.
