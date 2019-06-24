Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 today, th esixth working day of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Other bills likely to be introduced in this session include the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

In Rajya Sabha, the Secretary-General will lay on the table of the House a copy of the 73rd report on the subject ‘Status of Unaccounted Income/Wealth both inside and outside the country. He is also scheduled to put a copy of the 21st report of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes on “Rationalisation of Creamy Layer in Employment for OBCs in Services and Posts under the control of Government of India including Union Territories, PSUs etc.” pertaining to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

On Friday Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced the Triple Talaq bill in the Lok Sabha saying rights of Muslim women will be protected. He said, the issue is not about religion, but about the protection of women. However, the move was opposed by the opposition. MP Shashi Tharoor said he is against instant talaq but is opposed to consider a civil offence a criminal offence.