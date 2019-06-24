Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Toggle Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha today. (File)

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 today, th esixth working day of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Other bills likely to be introduced in this session include the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

In Rajya Sabha, the Secretary-General will lay on the table of the House a copy of the 73rd report on the subject ‘Status of Unaccounted Income/Wealth both inside and outside the country. He is also scheduled to put a copy of the 21st report of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes on “Rationalisation of Creamy Layer in Employment for OBCs in Services and Posts under the control of Government of India including Union Territories, PSUs etc.” pertaining to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

On Friday Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced the Triple Talaq bill in the Lok Sabha saying rights of Muslim women will be protected. He said, the issue is not about religion, but about the protection of women. However, the move was opposed by the opposition. MP Shashi Tharoor said he is against instant talaq but is opposed to consider a civil offence a criminal offence.

Follow LIVE updates on all that is happening in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament

The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings till July 26. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Other than triple talaq bill on Friday, the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2019 was also introduced in the House by union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu suggested that any bill pending for more than five years in the Upper House should be considered lapsed. He also called for a debate on the rule that provides for automatic lapsing of any bill passed by the Lok Sabha but pending in the Rajya Sabha with the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings till July 26. The Budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The budget will be preceded by the release of the Economic survey on July 4.

