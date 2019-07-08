Parliament LIVE updates: DMK walks out of Rajya Sabha over NEET crisis

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid the political crisis in Karnataka, Congress Monday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha accusing the BJP of “trying to topple” the coalition government in the southern state. The House today resumes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the NDA’s first Budget after coming to power for a second time. A discussion on the proposals made by the government is likely to take place in Parliament today.

In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan will introduce The DNA Technology Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a Bill further to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 as well as The National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. He will also move to introduce a Bill further to amend the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. HRD Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal Nishank will introduce a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009.

Law and IT Minister Dr Rabi Shankar Prasad will introduce the Aadhaar Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week and allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone numbers. Dr Harsha Vardhan will move The Dentists Amendment Bill for passing