Parliament LIVE updates: DMK walks out of Rajya Sabha over NEET crisis
Parliament Monsoon Session 2019 LIVE updates: Follow this space to track the latest on the proceedings in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid the political crisis in Karnataka, Congress Monday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha accusing the BJP of “trying to topple” the coalition government in the southern state. The House today resumes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the NDA’s first Budget after coming to power for a second time. A discussion on the proposals made by the government is likely to take place in Parliament today.
In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan will introduce The DNA Technology Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a Bill further to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 as well as The National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. He will also move to introduce a Bill further to amend the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. HRD Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal Nishank will introduce a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009.
Law and IT Minister Dr Rabi Shankar Prasad will introduce the Aadhaar Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week and allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone numbers. Dr Harsha Vardhan will move The Dentists Amendment Bill for passing
Live Blog
In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan will introduce The DNA Technology Bill. Aadhar Bill will also be taken up in Rajya Sabha. Follow LIVE updates on Parliament
Another BJP MP talks about importance of regional language in Rajya Sabha
G.V.L. Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and Legislative Business in parliament be translated into regional languages. Chairman Venkaiah Naid while the suggestion is worth consideration, he requested the House to think over it. He also said instead of regional languages, they should be called Indian languages
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. He had won the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Gujarat on Friday having bagged 104 votes in his favour as against his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya who got 70 votes.
BJP is a poacher party, will raise Karnataka crisis in Lok Sabha: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the BJP of being a "poacher" party and said the party will raise the Karnataka political issue in Parliament "We will raise the issue but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said, reported news agency ANI.
BJP MP addresses House in regional language Bagheli
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh addresses Rajya Sabha speaks in Bagheli. The language is not listed in the 22 Scheduled language and hence not allowed in the Parliament. However, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu allowed it and suggested that the language must be added to the official list. "I could understand what you said. It does sounds simple," the Chair says.
K.J. Alphons raises the issue of Kerala NRI suicide
In Rajya Sabha, K.J. Alphons raises the issue of suicide of an NRI, allegedly blaming red-tapism. He suggested the Centre to issue an adivosry to all States to keep up the spirit of ease of doing business.
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka political crisis
Meanwhile, Congress has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka', ANI reported. Follow LIVE updates here
DMK gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NEET examination
DMK MP TR Balu has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NEET Examination"
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Both Houses are likely to discuss NDA's Budget 2019 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Follow this space to track the latest developments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
The Modi government’s first Budget after returning to power with an even bigger mandate is by and large incremental, does little to stoke private investment and consumption demand despite a slowing economy, but adheres to a prudent fiscal roadmap. Presenting her debut Budget for 2019-20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has projected the economy to grow 8-8.5 per cent, assuming inflation to remain range-bound at 3.5-4 per cent during the year. The high growth assumptions do not, however, square up with the modest increase in tax revenues and a marginal growth in capital expenditure.
Instead of risking a fiscal stimulus to give a boost to growth that has slid to its 20-quarter low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2019, Sitharaman has preferred the path of fiscal rectitude and announced a series of policy intents that fell short of market expectations. The Sensex gave the Budget a thumbs-down, dropping 394 points or almost 1 per cent to close at 39,513.
The Finance Minister’s big bold move, which may free up space for domestic private sector borrowing, aims at the sovereign raising funds in foreign currency in overseas markets to partly meet the government’s borrowing programme. This may also help companies raise domestic debt at lower interest rate. On the flip side though, it can potentially increase India’s vulnerability to external shocks.
Another BJP MP talks about importance of regional language in Rajya Sabha
G.V.L. Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and Legislative Business in parliament be translated into regional languages. Chairman Venkaiah Naid while the suggestion is worth consideration, he requested the House to think over it. He also said instead of regional languages, they should be called Indian languages
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. He had won the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Gujarat on Friday having bagged 104 votes in his favour as against his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya who got 70 votes.
BJP is a poacher party, will raise Karnataka crisis in Lok Sabha: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the BJP of being a "poacher" party and said the party will raise the Karnataka political issue in Parliament "We will raise the issue but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said, reported news agency ANI.
BJP MP addresses House in regional language Bagheli
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh addresses Rajya Sabha speaks in Bagheli. The language is not listed in the 22 Scheduled language and hence not allowed in the Parliament. However, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu allowed it and suggested that the language must be added to the official list. "I could understand what you said. It does sounds simple," the Chair says.
K.J. Alphons raises the issue of Kerala NRI suicide
In Rajya Sabha, K.J. Alphons raises the issue of suicide of an NRI, allegedly blaming red-tapism. He suggested the Centre to issue an adivosry to all States to keep up the spirit of ease of doing business.
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka political crisis
Meanwhile, Congress has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka', ANI reported. Follow LIVE updates here
DMK gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NEET examination
TMC MPs hold protest over disinvestment in PSUs
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Both Houses are likely to discuss NDA's Budget 2019 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Follow this space to track the latest developments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha