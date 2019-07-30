Parliament LIVE updates: Triple Talaq test in Rajya Sabha today, parties issue whip to leaders

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha, Parliament Today LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha is in for a stormy session Tuesday as the House will take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019 – commonly known as Triple Talaq Bill. While the BJP-led NDA government is keen on criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq, the Opposition accused it of “destroying the institution of marriage.” The Bill has already been passed through a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Both BJP and Congress have issued a whip to its members to be present in the House. BJP ally JD (U) too expressed strong reservations against the Bill. BJP ally JD (U) too expressed strong reservations against the Bill, saying it will lead to lack of trust in society. The fate of the Bill will essentially hinge on what position three parties take — the JD(U) and TRS with six seats each and the YSR Congress with two.

Apart from this, Piyush Goyal will also introduce a Bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014. In Lok Sabha, Ram Vilas Paswan will move the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and Santosh Kumar Gangwar will move The Code on Wages, 2019