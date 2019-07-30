Parliament LIVE updates: Triple Talaq test in Rajya Sabha today, parties issue whip to leadershttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/parliament-live-updates-triple-talaq-rajya-sabha-lok-sabha-5862580/
Parliament LIVE updates: Triple Talaq test in Rajya Sabha today, parties issue whip to leaders
Parliament Live News, Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha Today LIVE News Updates: The JD (U)’s stand and the clear position of the Opposition on Triple Talaq Bill will again make it difficult for the BJP to push it through Rajya Sabha.
Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha, Parliament Today LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha is in for a stormy session Tuesday as the House will take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019 – commonly known as Triple Talaq Bill. While the BJP-led NDA government is keen on criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq, the Opposition accused it of “destroying the institution of marriage.” The Bill has already been passed through a voice vote in Lok Sabha.
Both BJP and Congress have issued a whip to its members to be present in the House. BJP ally JD (U) too expressed strong reservations against the Bill. BJP ally JD (U) too expressed strong reservations against the Bill, saying it will lead to lack of trust in society. The fate of the Bill will essentially hinge on what position three parties take — the JD(U) and TRS with six seats each and the YSR Congress with two.
Apart from this, Piyush Goyal will also introduce a Bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014. In Lok Sabha, Ram Vilas Paswan will move the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and Santosh Kumar Gangwar will move The Code on Wages, 2019
Live Blog
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill today. Follow the latest news here
Unnao incident a blot on civilized society: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
"People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit victim's car(in Raebareli) and killed a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition. We demand that the Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident happens," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said amid slogans of "India wants justice." The Opposition is also demanding the prime minister to answer the House over the issue.
Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled at 12 pm in Rajya Sabha
"Triple Talaq bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. We have 11 bills pending to be passed today. So far, 15 bills have been passed in both Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. 6 bills have been passed only in Lok Sabha and 4 bills only in Rajya Sabha," BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said.
Unnao protests rock Lok Sabha
The Opposition is raising slogans over the accident of Unnao rape case victim. "This can be an accident as well. But the Opposition has led a charge alleging a conspiracy. A CBI probe has been ordered, but the parties are wasting the time of the House," a BJP MP said. The Opposition, meanwhile, is raising slogans like "Beti Badhao, Beti Bachaho ka kya hua!"
Congress gives adjournment notice over Unnao in Lok Sabha
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and five other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern (in connection with Unnao)".
Unnao case protests outside Parliament
SP members, including Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, gather near Mahatma Gandhi statue to protest against the Unnao case
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Parliament. In Lok Sabha, Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and The Code on Wages will be discussed. In Rajya Sabha, the Triple Talaq Bill will be moved for discussion. Follow this space to track the latest news.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha in December after four hours of debate. The Opposition has been against certain provisions criminalising the practice. The government was unable to pass it in the Rajya Sabha as the BJP and its allies did not have the majority in the Upper House, and the Opposition had disrupted House proceedings over the Rafale deal. After the Lok Sabha was dissolved after completing its term, the bill had lapsed.
In the current Lok Sabha session, the government introduced the Bill last week and it was cleared by the House with 303 votes in favour and 82 opposed. The Opposition maintained that the Bill “lacks bonafide intention, is with a political motive to harass Muslims and violates fundamental rights”.
The Opposition maintained that the Bill “lacks bonafide intention, is with a political motive to harass Muslims and violates fundamental rights”.
BJP ally JD (U) too expressed strong reservations against the Bill, saying it will lead to lack of trust in society. It walked out of the House before the vote — so did the Trinamool Congress. Stating that his party does not support the Bill, JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh told Lok Sabha that the government should do all that is necessary to create “awareness among the people of this community”.
Defending the Bill, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that despite the Supreme Court striking down the practice of instant triple talaq as illegal and unconstitutional, several hundred cases have been reported. He said there have been 345 such incidents across the country after the Supreme Court order in August 2017.
Unnao incident a blot on civilized society: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
"People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped. A truck hit victim's car(in Raebareli) and killed a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition. We demand that the Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident happens," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said amid slogans of "India wants justice." The Opposition is also demanding the prime minister to answer the House over the issue.
Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled at 12 pm in Rajya Sabha
"Triple Talaq bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. We have 11 bills pending to be passed today. So far, 15 bills have been passed in both Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. 6 bills have been passed only in Lok Sabha and 4 bills only in Rajya Sabha," BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said.
Unnao protests rock Lok Sabha
The Opposition is raising slogans over the accident of Unnao rape case victim. "This can be an accident as well. But the Opposition has led a charge alleging a conspiracy. A CBI probe has been ordered, but the parties are wasting the time of the House," a BJP MP said. The Opposition, meanwhile, is raising slogans like "Beti Badhao, Beti Bachaho ka kya hua!"
Congress gives adjournment notice over Unnao in Lok Sabha
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and five other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern (in connection with Unnao)".
Unnao case protests outside Parliament
SP members, including Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, gather near Mahatma Gandhi statue to protest against the Unnao case
BJP Parliamentary meeting underway in Delhi
BJP Parliamentary meeting underway in Delhi
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Parliament. In Lok Sabha, Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and The Code on Wages will be discussed. In Rajya Sabha, the Triple Talaq Bill will be moved for discussion. Follow this space to track the latest news.