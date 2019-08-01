Parliament LIVE updates: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘privatisation of airports’

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday gave assent to the triple talaq Bill, two days after the Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha.

The Motor Vehicles Bill will, however, have to go back to Lok Sabha as Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari proposed one amendment at the instance of the AIADMK and also admitted that the Bill passed in Lower House had a printing error.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. With this, the government aims to infuse more discipline on roads by tightening rules and increasing the penalties.

The Lok Sabha is set to discuss The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019, along with The Dam Safety Bill, 2019. Meanwhile, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, which was cleared by the lower house on July 24, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Congress on Thursday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the "privatisation of airports." The party also issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House, from August 1 to August 7.

On the other hand, BJP's G V L Narasimha Rao has given a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over the "establishment of a major port at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh".

On Wednesday, Congress and other opposition parties accused the government of not keeping its word on sending some Bills to the select committee for scrutiny, including the triple talaq Bill.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue after Zero Hour in the House and said that the government had approached them and asked which Bills they wanted to be sent to select committees. He said, "I am drawing the attention of the Chair…we wanted that RTI Bill to be sent to the select committee."

The issue was also raised by Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.

"Government has broken our trust. Our understanding was that the government would agree to send this Bill to the select committee. But they got it listed very late in the night. None of our MPs had abstained willfully….We do ask our MPs to be present. But if we had received the information, there would have been specific whip by parties that this particular Bill is being taken up. It was listed late in the night. This was to pre-empt a situation wherein the Opposition could bring in all its MPs,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 15. The amendments proposed by the government to the existing Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 essentially focus on improving road safety.

The Bill proposes to increase the minimum compensation for hit-and-run cases. In particular, in case of death, such compensation would vary from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 Lakh. In the case of grievous injury, it would vary from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000.

"5 lakh accidents happen in our country causing 1.5 lakh deaths, every year. We are number one in accidents in the world, now we’ve got the chance to correct this," Gadkari told media after the Upper House gave a nod to the passage of the Bill.

The Bill also enables the Central government to develop a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during the “golden hour”, which is the first 60 minutes following the injury during which doctors have the best chance of saving a life.