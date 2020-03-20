Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19
Parliament LIVE updates: Derek O’Brien takes jibe at PM Modi, questions why Parliament is still working

In a major step to implement much-needed financial sector reforms, the Union Cabinet on Friday may approve a proposal to introduce the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2020 11:34:35 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, in Lok Sabha on Friday. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will move the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned why the Parliament was still working amid the growing cases of coronavirus cases in the country. “Govt advisory asks people 65+ to stay home. Sunday curfew announced. And yet! Why is #Parliament running? Why this confused messaging ? About 44% MPs in RS and 22% MPs in LS are 65 and above. Ignore advisory ? And you yourself mostly missing from Parliament floor,” he said in a tweet.

    11:34 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    I greet this day with aplomb that justice has finally been done to Nirbhaya: Irani

    Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will send out a strong message to criminals that they cannot escape the law. "I have seen Nirbhaya's mother's struggle over the years, though it took time to get justice but it has been done finally. It is also a message to people that you can run away from law but cannot finally avoid it. I'm happy that justice has been done. "I greet this day with aplomb that justice has finally been done to Nirbhaya. The hanging is a message for every criminal that one day law will catch up with you," she told reporters in Parliament Complex. (PTI)

    11:25 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Question Hour in Lok Sabha

    Lok Sabha discusses the ways to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

    11:11 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    TMC MP, Congress leader give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    TMC MP Saugat Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "create a national COVID fund to fight the impact on the Indian economy." Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over to discuss the "increase in prices of essential commodities."

    Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on the other hand, took oath as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, amid slogans of “shame on you” and “feel the deal”.  Nominated to Rajya Sabha earlier this week by President Ram Nath Kovind, Gogoi, accompanied by family members, reached Parliament House a little before 10.30 am and walked into the House at 10.56 am. He was greeted by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was then engaged in a conversation with a couple of Opposition MPs.

    Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya in Rajya Sabha demanded that official papers supplied to members, including questions and answers, be sanitised. “Every morning, we get a bunch of papers from the Parliament House, which contains the Questions and so many other papers. Nobody knows whether all those papers are sanitised or not. Nobody knows where this job of packing is done, nobody knows who is doing this job, nobody knows whether they have sanitised their hands or not,” he said during Zero Hour.'

    Urging chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House, Bhattacharya said, "My suggestion is that all the papers should be properly scrutinised and sanitised, and, the House should be adjourned immediately without any further delay".

    However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said “adjournment is no solution”, adding that “sanitisers have been given to all the people who have been dealing with these papers”.

