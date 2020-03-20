Parliament LIVE updates: Derek O’Brien takes jibe at PM Modi, questions why Parliament is still working

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on the other hand, took oath as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, amid slogans of “shame on you” and “feel the deal”. Nominated to Rajya Sabha earlier this week by President Ram Nath Kovind, Gogoi, accompanied by family members, reached Parliament House a little before 10.30 am and walked into the House at 10.56 am. He was greeted by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was then engaged in a conversation with a couple of Opposition MPs.

Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya in Rajya Sabha demanded that official papers supplied to members, including questions and answers, be sanitised. “Every morning, we get a bunch of papers from the Parliament House, which contains the Questions and so many other papers. Nobody knows whether all those papers are sanitised or not. Nobody knows where this job of packing is done, nobody knows who is doing this job, nobody knows whether they have sanitised their hands or not,” he said during Zero Hour.'

Urging chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House, Bhattacharya said, "My suggestion is that all the papers should be properly scrutinised and sanitised, and, the House should be adjourned immediately without any further delay".

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said “adjournment is no solution”, adding that “sanitisers have been given to all the people who have been dealing with these papers”.