Parliament LIVE updates: Derek O’Brien takes jibe at PM Modi, questions why Parliament is still working

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, in Lok Sabha on Friday. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will move the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
In a major step to implement much-needed financial sector reforms, the Union Cabinet on Friday may approve a proposal to introduce the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020. Once the Bill gets Cabinet approval, it will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament, sources said. As of now, bilateral netting for financial contracts is not allowed in India. This has negative impact on banks and other financial market participants.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned why the Parliament was still working amid the growing cases of coronavirus cases in the country. “Govt advisory asks people 65+ to stay home. Sunday curfew announced. And yet! Why is #Parliament running? Why this confused messaging ? About 44% MPs in RS and 22% MPs in LS are 65 and above. Ignore advisory ? And you yourself mostly missing from Parliament floor,” he said in a tweet.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will send out a strong message to criminals that they cannot escape the law. "I have seen Nirbhaya's mother's struggle over the years, though it took time to get justice but it has been done finally. It is also a message to people that you can run away from law but cannot finally avoid it. I'm happy that justice has been done. "I greet this day with aplomb that justice has finally been done to Nirbhaya. The hanging is a message for every criminal that one day law will catch up with you," she told reporters in Parliament Complex. (PTI)
Lok Sabha discusses the ways to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in India.
TMC MP Saugat Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "create a national COVID fund to fight the impact on the Indian economy." Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over to discuss the "increase in prices of essential commodities."