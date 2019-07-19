Toggle Menu
Parliament LIVE: Protection of Human Rights, Transgender Persons bill to be introduced in Lok Sabhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/parliament-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-5837185/

Parliament LIVE: Protection of Human Rights, Transgender Persons bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 and The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken into consideration in the Lok Sabha today.

amit shah, bomb threat amit shah, amit shah death threat, home minister amit shah, Leena Jain
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

In Lok Sabha today, Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be passed, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 that provides a comprehensive mechanism to protect the interest of depositors. The Minister will also lay on the table an explanatory statement with reasons for the immediate legislation by the promulgation of the bill.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 and The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for consideration.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, several Private Members’ resolution will be laid on the table. Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan will make a statement regarding government business for the remaining part of the session.

Live Blog

Follow latest updates on Parliament proceedings here

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP,  Sougata Ray also gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs".   The ruling coalition strength is 117— Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the Opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House. If the resignations of the 15 MLAs — 12 from Congress and 3 from JD(S) — are accepted, the ruling coalition’s tally will come down to 101 (excluding the Speaker), reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority. Follow | Karnataka floor test LIVE 

Cong gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'Karnataka'

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to commence at 11 am

Both the houses of parliament will commence at 11 am today. 

The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 to be moved for consideration

Welcome to our Live blog. A number of bills will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill and The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration.

parliament, parliament live, parliament live today, parliament budget session 2019, parliament budget session live, parliament session 2019, parliament live, live parliament, parliament of india, parliament news, parliament session 2019 news, budget 2019, budget news

Both the houses will commence at 11 AM today. (File)

On Thursday, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar made a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav's verdict by International Court of Justice. He said the ICJ’s verdict has vindicated India’s stand and exposed Pakistan.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav is in “illegal” custody of Pakistan under “fabricated” charges,” said EAM S Jaishankar. He called ICJ judgement “vindication of not only Jadhav but all those who believe in rule of law.”

In another crucial development, the Finance Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill, which was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for FY 2019-2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka floor test LIVE Updates: Governor sets deadline, BJP stages overnight dharna in assembly
2 Karnataka crisis Highlights: BJP will form govt in 4-5 days, says Yeddyurappa
3 Karnataka crisis HIGHLIGHTS: Centre using governors to topple non-BJP state govts, says Ghulam Nabi Azad