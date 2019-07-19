Parliament LIVE: Protection of Human Rights, Transgender Persons bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha today, Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be passed, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 that provides a comprehensive mechanism to protect the interest of depositors. The Minister will also lay on the table an explanatory statement with reasons for the immediate legislation by the promulgation of the bill.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 and The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for consideration.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, several Private Members’ resolution will be laid on the table. Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan will make a statement regarding government business for the remaining part of the session.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Sougata Ray also gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs". The ruling coalition strength is 117— Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the Opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House. If the resignations of the 15 MLAs — 12 from Congress and 3 from JD(S) — are accepted, the ruling coalition’s tally will come down to 101 (excluding the Speaker), reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority. Follow | Karnataka floor test LIVE
Cong gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'Karnataka'
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to commence at 11 am
Both the houses of parliament will commence at 11 am today.
The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 to be moved for consideration
Welcome to our Live blog. A number of bills will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill and The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration.