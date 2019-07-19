Parliament LIVE: Protection of Human Rights, Transgender Persons bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha today, Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be passed, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 that provides a comprehensive mechanism to protect the interest of depositors. The Minister will also lay on the table an explanatory statement with reasons for the immediate legislation by the promulgation of the bill.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 and The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for consideration.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, several Private Members’ resolution will be laid on the table. Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan will make a statement regarding government business for the remaining part of the session.