Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Derek O’Brien to initiate discussion on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha
Parliament live updates: In Lok Sabha The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, is likely to be introduced. The House will also take up the The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The Rajya Sabha Wednesday will take up for discussion a notice on electoral reforms. The notice was submitted by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, seeking discussion on the need for electoral reforms in the country. Leaders of over 10 parties will join the discussion. These include Congress, RJD, SP, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, PDP, CPI(M), DMK, Kerala Congress (Mani), IUML and NCP.
In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, is likely to be introduced. The House will also take up the The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The monsoon session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on June 17. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, July 5. The budget will be preceded by the release of the Economic survey on Thursday, July 4.
Parliament live updates: Follow news and updates on proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today
Parliament updates: Question Hour
In the first parliamentary meet of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded MPs for bringing a bad name to the party due to misbehaviour, party leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy told reporters. Calling it unacceptable, Modi said action should be taken against those who bring down party's name, Rudy added.
Modi's comments assume significance as they come in the wake of the arrest of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya for allegedly attacking a government official with a cricket bat. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Parliament library building
In Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tawar Chand Gehlot, speaking in Rajya Sabha, said the Uttar Pradesh government's move to issue caste certificates is "unconstitutional" and "not appropriate". Making a short statement in the Upper House of the Parliament, Gehlot said including OBC castes in the SC list is in the domain of Parliament and asked the state government to follow proper procedures.
ICYMI: CPI(M) MPs protest outside Parliament today
Earlier this morning, MPs from the CPI(M) staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament. The protest was to demand the withdrawal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on job works.
Coming up in Rajya Sabha: Discussion on electoral reforms
Rajya Sabha members Wednesday will take up for discussion electoral reforms in the country and the need for free and fair elections. The notice was submitted by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.
Parliament updates: Question Hour
