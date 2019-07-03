Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Derek O’Brien to initiate discussion on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha Wednesday will take up for discussion a notice on electoral reforms. The notice was submitted by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, seeking discussion on the need for electoral reforms in the country. Leaders of over 10 parties will join the discussion. These include Congress, RJD, SP, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, PDP, CPI(M), DMK, Kerala Congress (Mani), IUML and NCP.

In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, is likely to be introduced. The House will also take up the The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The monsoon session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on June 17. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, July 5. The budget will be preceded by the release of the Economic survey on Thursday, July 4.