Parliament LIVE updates: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)
On Wednesday, Opposition members across party lines attacked the government over curtailment of democratic rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered the offensive with her ministerial colleagues Jitendra Singh and G Kishen Reddy chipping in. “The cash supplementary side of the grants includes additional expenditure on account of enhancement in dearness allowances, increase in number of pensions, etc. These are things for which we seek the permission of the House for clearing the grants,” Sitharaman said. “Corruption,” she claimed, “has ended. Things have become more transparent in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.”
The issue of precautions against coronavirus loomed large over Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. As the House gathered, three members of the TMC — Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Nadimul Haque — walked in wearing masks. As soon as the session began, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu warned the members that “no masks are allowed inside the House”. Asking the three to remove the masks, Naidu said they were senior members and aware of the rules.
Finding an opportunity, Congress member M V Rajeev Gowda said, “It is a matter of concern that when we are advising everyone to practice social distancing, Parliament is continuing to function.
“We should be setting an example and preventing it. We meet people from everywhere across the country and we are probably most at risk within Parliament, and the House of Elders with extremely senior people are also at risk. So, I would urge the government to set aside other issues and focus on whether the Parliament sittings can be postponed or the Session can be adjourned and postponed. The virus does not know that we are MPs. The virus does not care about MPs,” Gowda said.
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Screengrab)
Justice Gogoi’s nomination announcement had drawn sharp reactions. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, on his Twitter handle, juxtaposed the report of the nomination with an article on India’s judiciary facing an increasing lack of trust by the public. AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “Is it “quid pro quo”? How will people have faith in the Independence of Judges? Many Questions.” Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha too took to Twitter: “hope ex-cji Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say ‘NO’ to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary.”
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi today was sworn in as the Rajya Sabha MP in Parliament.
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi arrives at Parliament on Thursday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nomination comes four months after his retirement on November 17, 2019. His tenure as CJI was marred by allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a Supreme Court woman employee — he was cleared of the charge by an in-house panel before he demitted office. Gogoi is the second CJI to become a member of the Upper House. Former CJI Ranganath Misra was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the Congress and served from 1998 to 2004. Former Supreme Court judge Fathima Beevi was appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu from 1997-2001. CJI P Sathasivam was also appointed Governor of Kerala from 2014-2019. While Justice K Subba Rao contested the fourth Presidential elections, Justice Mohammad Hidayatullah became Vice President from 1979 to 1984.
In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced his nomination to Rajya Sabha: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” the notification said. The vacancy was created following the retirement of K T S Tulsi.
Former chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday will take oath as member of the Rajya Sabha at 11 am. Gogoi, who headed benches that heard important and sensitive cases such as the Ayodhya land title dispute, the Rafale case, the Assam NRC issue and the Sabarimala matter, was nominated to the Upper House by the government Monday. Get latest updates from Parliament here.