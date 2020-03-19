Parliament LIVE updates: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

On Wednesday, Opposition members across party lines attacked the government over curtailment of democratic rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered the offensive with her ministerial colleagues Jitendra Singh and G Kishen Reddy chipping in. “The cash supplementary side of the grants includes additional expenditure on account of enhancement in dearness allowances, increase in number of pensions, etc. These are things for which we seek the permission of the House for clearing the grants,” Sitharaman said. “Corruption,” she claimed, “has ended. Things have become more transparent in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.”

The issue of precautions against coronavirus loomed large over Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. As the House gathered, three members of the TMC — Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Nadimul Haque — walked in wearing masks. As soon as the session began, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu warned the members that “no masks are allowed inside the House”. Asking the three to remove the masks, Naidu said they were senior members and aware of the rules.

Finding an opportunity, Congress member M V Rajeev Gowda said, “It is a matter of concern that when we are advising everyone to practice social distancing, Parliament is continuing to function.

“We should be setting an example and preventing it. We meet people from everywhere across the country and we are probably most at risk within Parliament, and the House of Elders with extremely senior people are also at risk. So, I would urge the government to set aside other issues and focus on whether the Parliament sittings can be postponed or the Session can be adjourned and postponed. The virus does not know that we are MPs. The virus does not care about MPs,” Gowda said.