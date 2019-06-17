Parliament LIVE updates: 17th Lok Sabha’s first session to commence today

The newly-elected 17th Lok Sabha will begin proceedings Monday. The NDA government will table the Union Budget and introduce a slew of key legislations including a revised triple talaq bill. The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and Rajya Sabha 27 sittings, ending July 26.

Protem Speaker Virender Kumar will administer oath of office to all Lok Sabha MPs on the first two days of the session. The Speaker will be elected on June 19 and on the next day President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses. The Union budget will be presented on July 5.

On the eve of the first session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired an all-party meeting and had invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss “the one nation, one election” issue. PM Modi has been pushing to revive the concept of simultaneous polls, citing costs and the time spent on a continuous cycle of polls. But it remains to be seen if other parties are receptive to the idea.