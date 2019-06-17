Parliament LIVE updates: 17th Lok Sabha’s first session to commence today
The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings till July 26. The first two days of the session will be used for administering the oath of office to all Lok Sabha MPs by Protem Speaker Virender Kumar.
The newly-elected 17th Lok Sabha will begin proceedings Monday. The NDA government will table the Union Budget and introduce a slew of key legislations including a revised triple talaq bill. The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and Rajya Sabha 27 sittings, ending July 26.
Protem Speaker Virender Kumar will administer oath of office to all Lok Sabha MPs on the first two days of the session. The Speaker will be elected on June 19 and on the next day President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses. The Union budget will be presented on July 5.
On the eve of the first session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired an all-party meeting and had invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss “the one nation, one election” issue. PM Modi has been pushing to revive the concept of simultaneous polls, citing costs and the time spent on a continuous cycle of polls. But it remains to be seen if other parties are receptive to the idea.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister speaks ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha first session
Ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha's first session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi pointed out that the ruling party and the opposition have a key role to play for the country and said the Prime Minister had asked them to work together for the nation.
The Prime Minister has also invited all MPs from both houses of Parliament to a dinner on June 20. Noting that there are many new faces in this Lok Sabha, Modi had said the first session of the Lower House of Parliament should begin with "fresh zeal and new thinking".
At the all-party meeting, the Congress had raised with the government issues of unemployment, farmers distress, drought, and press freedom, while also calling for early conduct of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The opposition parties demanded discussion on all such issues in Parliament, with the Congress asserting that it is still a "fight of ideologies".
The Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress lawmakers Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, K Suresh, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Derek O'Brien were among those present at the meeting.
