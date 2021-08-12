Daily briefing: Parliament adjourned; Himachal landslide; Justice Nariman retires; and more

Good morning,

Only in Express

With Parliament clearing a law to mark an end to retrospective taxation, the government has initiated “informal discussions” with companies that had been served with notices in this category, including Cairn Energy and Vodafone Group, to settle outstanding issues. Tax demands have been raised in 17 cases; the government has collected Rs 8,100 crore in four of these, including Rs 7,900 crore from Cairn.

In an exclusive interview, Sachin Tendulkar talks about how he dealt with pre-match anxiety and how he used technology to focus more on the bowlers than his own batting, as he gives a masterclass on how to bat in England – what guard to take, whether standing outside the crease works, and the importance of hip position.

The Monsoon Session that ended on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule, was the third least productive for Lok Sabha, with a productivity of just 21 per cent, and the eighth least productive for Rajya Sabha, which logged a productivity of 28 per cent, in over two decades. Both Congress and BJP have been responsible for the disruptions.

From the Front Page

Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, demits office Thursday after seven years as a Supreme Court judge. His exit will return the spotlight on the unprecedented impasse within the Collegium over appointment of judges that has been there for nearly 22 months now.

More than three decades after the anti-Sikh riots swept Kanpur in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) Tuesday unlocked a house in the city to collect evidence, including human remains. During the violence against Sikhs in 1984, Kanpur had seen the worst rioting after Delhi, with 127 killed.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has invited senior Opposition leaders for a get-together, a date for which has not been finalised. Gandhi is said to have spoken to Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and M K Stalin, among others. Having forged unity in Parliament, Opposition parties are now working on keeping it intact.

Must Read

A new book titled ‘Spy Stories: Inside the Secret World of the RAW and the ISI‘ has revealed alleged secret dealings of Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies. It claims the ISI knew Kulbhushan Jadhav was a “small fry” but waited to “manufacture a big, fat Indian catch”; that Indian intelligence agencies infiltrated Burhan Wani’s circles and waited for foreign militants to join him; and that foreign agencies sent detailed briefs ahead of the 26/11 attack, but these were “largely ignored”.

The launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s EOS-03 satellite faced a setback this morning, and could not be complete due to a “performance anomaly”. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the mission could not be fully accomplished due to “a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage”.

India is set to go with a tried and tested formula for the second cricket Test match against England at Lord’s. In the first Test at Trent Bridge, the pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur accounted for all 20 England wickets. However, with Thakur ruled out due to an injury, the team could see the addition of Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav.

ICYMI

Addressing a CII meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said “fixing mistakes of the past”, the government has decided to end retrospective taxation, a move that would strengthen trust between the government and industry.

The Rajya Sabha Wednesday passed the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 by a division vote — 187 in favour and none against. The Bill, cleared by Lok Sabha Tuesday, gives back states the power to make their own list of OBCs.

At least 10 people were killed and 60 others feared trapped under debris after several vehicles were hit by a landslide on a highway near Nigulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

The Maharashtra government will ease lockdown restrictions from August 15. Restaurants, bars, shops, gymnasiums and salons will be allowed to remain open until 10 pm, but theatres, multiplexes and places of worship will remain closed.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has appointed four new advisers, and his camp is deciding to hold a meeting of party MLAs soon to pass a resolution to replace Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

And Finally…

Manoj Bajpayee, who has been one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable actors for over two decades, will be a guest at an online Adda hosted by The Indian Express this evening. The 52-year-old’s turn as a secret agent in the thriller web-series The Family Man has been one of the most talked-about performances in recent times.

Delhi Confidential: Trinamool Congress MP Shanta Chhetri wore a noose around her neck in Parliament on Wednesday, in protest of the “murder of democracy” by Treasury benches. Even after the House was adjourned, Chhetri kept wearing it as she came out to the lobby. “Abhi main ye nikal loon (Shall I remove it now),” she asked colleagues, leading to laughter.

