Daily Briefing: From Instagram to Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janata Party takes protest offline

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India’s chess wonderkid bags Norway Chess 2026 title!

R Praggnanandhaa has won the Norway Chess 2026 title after a dramatic final-round victory. Facing one of the strongest fields in world chess, the 20-year-old held his nerve when it mattered most against German grandmaster Vincent Keymer to emerge champion after the end of the 10-round tournament, winning four classical games in a row after losing two on the trot. This is the 20-year-old prodigy’s first title of the year. The win over Keymer came on the heels of Praggnanandhaa’s victories over Alireza Firouzja, world no 1 Magnus Carlsen and world champion Gukesh over the last four days.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

“Cockroaches’ to gather at Jantar Mantar”

What began as a satirical online movement is now set to show its strength on the streets of New Delhi. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, arrived in the national capital for a “peaceful protest” seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He called upon all “cockroaches” to gather at Jantar Mantar, carrying a book and the Tricolour in support of the cause. The protest was sparked by allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak and a series of exam-related controversies, with participants seeking accountability for what they describe as failures in the education system. The campaign has gained traction among students, with figures such as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk extending support. Dipke was in Boston, US, when he launched an online campaign against a remark by CJI Surya Kant, which quickly attracted more than 22 million followers on Instagram.

⚡ Only in Express

Days after a fire at a bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani killed 21 people, the narrow lanes of this South Delhi neighbourhood remain shaken. The tragedy has exposed a maze of guest houses, budget hotels and medical lodgings that sprang up to serve patients and families visiting nearby hospitals, often in congested buildings packed into cramped bylanes. Describing the narrow lanes and small hotels serving the ever-growing needs of a hustling city, Amita Baviskar, Professor of Environmental Studies and Sociology & Anthropology at Ashoka University, says: “There is a symbiotic relationship between the planned and unplanned in our cities. For every Saket, there is a Hauz Rani; for Delhi University, there’s Mukherjee Nagar. The ‘legal’ part of the city has an ‘illegal’ evil twin where the service class stays.”

💡 Express Explained

At the 2026 World Cup, the match ball won’t just be kicked around. FIFA’s 2026 World Cup will feature an AI-enabled ball equipped with a motion sensor that tracks every touch, movement and spin during a match. The technology will send live data to officials to help them take faster and more accurate calls on offside, handballs and other key incidents. Working alongside advanced VAR systems and player-tracking technology, this ‘smart ball’ is designed to reduce controversy and speed up decision-making. The sensor chip inside the official Trionda would send razor-sharp ball-movement data to officials. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first time three countries will host the tournament.

✍️ Express Opinion

Political analyst Yogendra Yadav argues that recent changes to India’s electoral framework risk shifting power away from voters and towards institutions that control the electoral process. Commenting on the Supreme Court’s endorsement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Yadav said the verdict was largely expected, as the Court had already allowed the exercise to proceed in Bihar and subsequent phases elsewhere. According to him, the key question was whether the judgment would impose safeguards, lay down standard operating procedures, or offer relief to the millions of voters excluded from electoral rolls. Instead, he noted, the ruling came without significant conditions or protections, a silence that he believes speaks volumes about the Court’s stance on the issue.

🎥 Movie Review

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Wondering what to watch this weekend? Well, we’ve got you covered!

After a string of uneven outings, Anurag Kashyap appears to have returned to top form with Bandar which is being hailed as his most powerful film in years, with Bobby Deol leading a story that is both unsettling and deeply compelling. The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad in lead roles. At the heart of it is Bobby Deol, whose restrained yet commanding performance anchors the narrative and gives the film much of its emotional weight. Shubhra Gupta says that this isn’t an easy watch, but it is an important one, a film that lingers long after the credits roll and marks a significant creative resurgence for Kashyap.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Richa