Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/live-news/narendra-modi-varanasi-nomination-rahul-gandhi-congress-bjp-election-live-updates-5695356/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India LIVE News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will file his nomination papers from Varanasi - the constituency he won in the 2014 general election. Varanasi votes on May 19 in the last phase of the polls.
General (Lok Sabha) Elections 2019 LIVE News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today file his nomination papers from Varanasi – the constituency he won in the 2014 general election. Leaders of the BJP, NDA and North-East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present. Before filing the papers, Modi will also address BJP workers in the city. In the evening, he is scheduled to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will today lead the party’s campaign in three states – Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra.
In the 2014 elections, PM Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress’ Ajay Rai were in the fray. Rai will once again fight the prime minister in the temple city, putting an end to the speculation of Priyanka vs Modi contest. In 2014, Rai managed to poll just 75,000 votes and finished third.
Live Blog
Seeking re-election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file nomination from Varanasi today. Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here in Bangla
First time that no anti-incumbency in elections: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP workers in Varanasi. Expressing his gratitude to them for seeking votes for him, Modi said, "I have been a grassroot worker too. I have also stuck posters on the wall." Amid chants of "Phir ek baar, Mdo sarkar," by the crowd, Modi said, "This is the first time that there is no anti-incumbency in the elections."
NDA leaders meet underway at Varanasi
BJP President Amit Shah is present at a meeting by NDA leaders in Varanasi. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat.
BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. pic.twitter.com/6KvJcMjyn1
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog. Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi today. Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in three states. Follow us to track the latest news and updates in the race of Lok Sabha elections.
A day before his nomination, Prime Minister Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi. As chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ rent the air, the PM’s cavalcade traversed through Assi Ghat, Bhadaini, Sonarpura, Madanpura, Jangambadi, Godowlia before concluding at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, where he performed the evening aarti.
He was accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other top alliance leaders, in what turned out to be a show of strength aimed at demonstrating the NDA’s unity against the Opposition. The PM later tweeted that he was “grateful for the warmth and affection” shown by the people of Kashi.
A huge crowd chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ marched along with his cavalcade as he waved at the crowd. That ‘nationalism’ was the key campaign issue was clear from the songs played as the cavalcade passed through 100-odd stages erected along the route.
Earlier in the day, Congress ended the speculation of a riveting clash between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the PM in Varanasi after the party fielded Ajay Rai from the temple town.
Rai had unsuccessfully contested against Modi in 2014 and finished third in the contest after the BJP leader and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal.
Reacting to Congress’ decision not to field Priyanka from Varanasi, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Deeply disappointed with the Congress party’s decision of not fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Varanasi. The last two months that she has been in the public life has driven home the point, ‘India has changed, dynasties don’t matter’. Her exit from the contest shows what matters.”
First time that no anti-incumbency in elections: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP workers in Varanasi. Expressing his gratitude to them for seeking votes for him, Modi said, "I have been a grassroot worker too. I have also stuck posters on the wall." Amid chants of "Phir ek baar, Mdo sarkar," by the crowd, Modi said, "This is the first time that there is no anti-incumbency in the elections."
NDA leaders meet underway at Varanasi
BJP President Amit Shah is present at a meeting by NDA leaders in Varanasi. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat.
Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers at Varanasi temple
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena - part of the NDA alliance - offered prayers at Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple.
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog. Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi today. Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in three states. Follow us to track the latest news and updates in the race of Lok Sabha elections.