Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

General (Lok Sabha) Elections 2019 LIVE News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today file his nomination papers from Varanasi – the constituency he won in the 2014 general election. Leaders of the BJP, NDA and North-East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present. Before filing the papers, Modi will also address BJP workers in the city. In the evening, he is scheduled to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will today lead the party’s campaign in three states – Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra.

In the 2014 elections, PM Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress’ Ajay Rai were in the fray. Rai will once again fight the prime minister in the temple city, putting an end to the speculation of Priyanka vs Modi contest. In 2014, Rai managed to poll just 75,000 votes and finished third.