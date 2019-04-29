Toggle Menu
Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE News: Milind Deora, Paresh Rawal, Priya Dutt cast vote

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE News: The six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai go to poll today. While BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looks strong on three of them, the Congress-NCP combine hopes to give them tough competition in the other three.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting turnout LIVE News: First-time voters click a selfie outside a polling booth in Kalyan West in Mumbai (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mumbai Voting Lok Sabha: As part of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, polling is underway in six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai – India’s financial and entertainment capital. With Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central), actor Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Milind Deora (Mumbai South) in the fray, the Maximum City will witness high-profile contests today.

Mumbaikars will also be looking at beating their 2014 election turnout percentage — 53 per cent — about 12 per cent higher than a dismal 41.5 per cent recorded in 2009. This year, the Election Commission has carried out campaigns in the city to increase voting percentages specially urging first time voters to come out and cast their vote.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which swept all six Mumbai seats in 2014, remains on the strong ground on three of these seats, while its footing in the other three does not seem as firm. The Congress and its ally NCP are looking to put up a strong show in Mumbai South and Mumbai North East.

The Congress-NCP alliance is also hoping that MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s campaign works in their favour. While Thackeray is not polling this election, he has been carrying out a blistering anti-BJP campaign. The alliance also hopes that Thackeray will be able to swing Marathi voters in their favour.

With today’s voting, Maharashtra will finish its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.

Live Blog

Polling is underway in six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai. Follow LIVE News on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting

Why Raj Thackeary may be the X-factor in Mumbai elections?

While his party is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, it’s hard to tell from the number of rallies Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been holding. Or the tool the leader known for his oratory is now deploying — videos and “fact checks” to “expose PM Narendra Modi’s claims”. He is probably The `X-factor’ that may help the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

The BJP has questioned Thackeray’s motive, saying he seems to be trying to benefit the Congress-NCP alliance. They have demanded that the expense of these rallies be added to the accounts of Congress-NCP candidates. The MNS chief claims he is only rallying his numbers for the Assembly polls later this year. Read more

Urmila Matondkar votes in Mumbai

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar cast her vote in Mumbai today. She is Congress candidate from Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency. Urmila joins a long list of female stars who have joined politics — Jayalalithaa, Hema Malini and Jaya Prada to name a few. But only a few of them are taken seriously and for that they have had to consciously wash their facade of glamour. Urmila seems to have some idea where she is headed: so she’s moved to handspun cotton sarees and simple shalwar kameez with minimal make-up and nude nails.

Mumbai North Congress Candidate Urmila Matondkar after casting her vote in Petit Municipal School Bandra. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

How to cast your vote?

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM). 

What is the voting process at polling booth?
# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.
# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).
# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

Congress' Milind Deora votes, party hopes Mukesh Ambani's endorsement will help him win bg

Milind Deora is Congress candidate for South Mumbai. Last week, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani endorsed his candidature, saying "Milind is the man for South Mumbai." “Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic, and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency. Both micro-enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai so that attractive, new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men,” Ambani said praising the Congress man.

South Mumbai candidate Milind Deora cast his vote at Activity HS Peddar Rd
Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

Eknath Gaikwad casts ballot

Mumbai South Central candidate Eknath Gaikwad casts his poll. He is pitted against Shiv Sena rival and sitting MP Rahul Shewale.

Eknath Gaikwad and his family are coming out after casting their vote at Kala Killa Municipal school at Dharavi, Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In Mumbai, parties use ‘informal’ routes, ‘personal touch’ to woo voters

Hours before formal campaigning concluded in Mumbai, candidates lent a “personal touch” to their canvassing to woo voters.A number of candidates and their polling officers attempted to connect with voters, inquiring whether they had been apprised of their booth number or if they had received polling slips. Some veteran candidates even began contacting voters in their constituency over the phone, urging them to vote for their side.

“In a tough fight, a few votes can mean the difference between victory and defeat. As reaching out to voters individually is important, we are contacting people over the phone,” said an incumbent MP. Read more

Thane collector lines up to cast vote in Mumbai

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar standing in a line to cast his vote along with his family

Anil Ambani among the early voters of Mumbai

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was among the early voters of Mumbai

Businessman Anil Ambani casts his vote at Cuffe parade polling booth in Mumbai (Nirmal Harindran)
Businessman Anil Ambani casts his vote at Cuffe parade polling booth in Mumbai (Nirmal Harindran)

Welcome to The Indian Express's LIVE blog. The six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai go to poll today. Follow this space to track all latest news and developments

Mumbai has six parliamentary constituencies that go to poll today. The six Lok Sabha constituencies, spread over Mumbai’s 437.71 sq km, range from the affluence of South Mumbai, which competes with the world’s top cities on real estate pricing, and the down and out Mumbai North East, where the city’s poorest live. During the last elections in 2014, three seats went to BJP's kitty, while the other three were won by Shiv Sena

In Mumbai North West, which has the largest number of voters in the city, former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam is contesting against sitting Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar. In Mumbai South, Milind Deora takes on sitting Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Read | Mumbai votes today, BJP-Sena edge in 3 seats

In Mumbai North Central, sitting MP Poonam Mahajan will take on former MP Priya Dutt. In Mumbai South Central, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale will battle it out with Congress’s Eknath Gaikwad.

In the BJP bastion of Mumbai North, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is pitted against sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty. NCP has put its bets on Sanjay Dina Patil for Mumbai North East. BJP, meanwhile, has fielded BJP candidate Manoj Kotak in the seat.

