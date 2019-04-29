Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE News: Milind Deora, Paresh Rawal, Priya Dutt cast vote

Mumbai Voting Lok Sabha: As part of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, polling is underway in six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai – India’s financial and entertainment capital. With Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central), actor Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Milind Deora (Mumbai South) in the fray, the Maximum City will witness high-profile contests today.
Mumbaikars will also be looking at beating their 2014 election turnout percentage — 53 per cent — about 12 per cent higher than a dismal 41.5 per cent recorded in 2009. This year, the Election Commission has carried out campaigns in the city to increase voting percentages specially urging first time voters to come out and cast their vote.
The BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which swept all six Mumbai seats in 2014, remains on the strong ground on three of these seats, while its footing in the other three does not seem as firm. The Congress and its ally NCP are looking to put up a strong show in Mumbai South and Mumbai North East.
The Congress-NCP alliance is also hoping that MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s campaign works in their favour. While Thackeray is not polling this election, he has been carrying out a blistering anti-BJP campaign. The alliance also hopes that Thackeray will be able to swing Marathi voters in their favour.
With today’s voting, Maharashtra will finish its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.
Why Raj Thackeary may be the X-factor in Mumbai elections?
While his party is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, it’s hard to tell from the number of rallies Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been holding. Or the tool the leader known for his oratory is now deploying — videos and “fact checks” to “expose PM Narendra Modi’s claims”. He is probably The `X-factor’ that may help the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.
The BJP has questioned Thackeray’s motive, saying he seems to be trying to benefit the Congress-NCP alliance. They have demanded that the expense of these rallies be added to the accounts of Congress-NCP candidates. The MNS chief claims he is only rallying his numbers for the Assembly polls later this year. Read more
Urmila Matondkar votes in Mumbai
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar cast her vote in Mumbai today. She is Congress candidate from Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency. Urmila joins a long list of female stars who have joined politics — Jayalalithaa, Hema Malini and Jaya Prada to name a few. But only a few of them are taken seriously and for that they have had to consciously wash their facade of glamour. Urmila seems to have some idea where she is headed: so she’s moved to handspun cotton sarees and simple shalwar kameez with minimal make-up and nude nails.
How to cast your vote?
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).
What is the voting process at polling booth?
# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.
# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).
# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.
Congress' Milind Deora votes, party hopes Mukesh Ambani's endorsement will help him win bg
Milind Deora is Congress candidate for South Mumbai. Last week, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani endorsed his candidature, saying "Milind is the man for South Mumbai." “Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic, and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency. Both micro-enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai so that attractive, new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men,” Ambani said praising the Congress man.
Eknath Gaikwad casts ballot
Mumbai South Central candidate Eknath Gaikwad casts his poll. He is pitted against Shiv Sena rival and sitting MP Rahul Shewale.
In Mumbai, parties use ‘informal’ routes, ‘personal touch’ to woo voters
Hours before formal campaigning concluded in Mumbai, candidates lent a “personal touch” to their canvassing to woo voters.A number of candidates and their polling officers attempted to connect with voters, inquiring whether they had been apprised of their booth number or if they had received polling slips. Some veteran candidates even began contacting voters in their constituency over the phone, urging them to vote for their side.
“In a tough fight, a few votes can mean the difference between victory and defeat. As reaching out to voters individually is important, we are contacting people over the phone,” said an incumbent MP. Read more
Thane collector lines up to cast vote in Mumbai
Anil Ambani among the early voters of Mumbai
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was among the early voters of Mumbai
Welcome to The Indian Express's LIVE blog. The six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai go to poll today. Follow this space to track all latest news and developments