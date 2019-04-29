Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE News: Milind Deora, Paresh Rawal, Priya Dutt cast vote

Mumbai Voting Lok Sabha: As part of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, polling is underway in six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai – India’s financial and entertainment capital. With Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central), actor Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Milind Deora (Mumbai South) in the fray, the Maximum City will witness high-profile contests today.

Mumbaikars will also be looking at beating their 2014 election turnout percentage — 53 per cent — about 12 per cent higher than a dismal 41.5 per cent recorded in 2009. This year, the Election Commission has carried out campaigns in the city to increase voting percentages specially urging first time voters to come out and cast their vote.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which swept all six Mumbai seats in 2014, remains on the strong ground on three of these seats, while its footing in the other three does not seem as firm. The Congress and its ally NCP are looking to put up a strong show in Mumbai South and Mumbai North East.

The Congress-NCP alliance is also hoping that MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s campaign works in their favour. While Thackeray is not polling this election, he has been carrying out a blistering anti-BJP campaign. The alliance also hopes that Thackeray will be able to swing Marathi voters in their favour.

With today’s voting, Maharashtra will finish its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.

