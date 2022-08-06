Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Charged for fraud, BJP leader Pravin Darekar now Mumbai district central co-op bank president

Fire at children's hospital in Mumbai, no casualties

A fire broke out at the Nowrosjee Wadia children's hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

Some patients were shifted as thick smoke spread through the building while firefighters battled the blaze, they said.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the trust-run hospital around 6.50 pm, the officials said.

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers were sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

"The flames were brought under control around 8.45 pm," he said, adding cooling operation was on.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS (uninterruptible power supply) room on the first floor of the ground-plus two storey building, the official said.

The first and second floors of the building were filled with smoke and patients in the nearest wards were shifted to safe places with the help of hospital staff, he said. PTI