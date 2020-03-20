Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE updates: Congress in deep trouble as Speaker accepts resignation of 16 MLAs

The Kamal Nath government will face a floor test on Friday. The Kamal Nath government will face a floor test on Friday.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is staring at a collapse as the state Assembly is likely to hold a floor test Friday. The Supreme Court has ordered the floor test by 5 pm to end the political uncertainty in the state. On Thursday, the bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta directed that the test be by show of hands, and that the 16 rebel Congress MLAs — six ministers had resigned earlier and late Thursday, the resignations of the remaining 16 too were accepted by the Speaker — be provided security if they wished to participate in the proceedings. It also ordered that the proceedings be videographed.

Late on Thursday night, Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently moved to the BJP camp. “I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court. Based on what they have stated there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also,” Prajapati told reporters.

The resignation of 22 MLAs, including six ministers, had plunged the Congress-ruled government into crisis last week. With the resignation of 16 more MLAs on Thursday night, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108.